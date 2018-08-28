Rain

On this day in Town history: Wark scores hat-trick as Town win in Europe

PUBLISHED: 12:15 26 November 2018

John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town won 5-0 in Europe in 1980

John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town won 5-0 in Europe in 1980

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today includes a John Wark hat-trick in a UEFA Cup win....

On this day in 1980, John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town beat Polish side Widzew Lodz 5-0 at Portman Road in the UEFA CupOn this day in 1980, John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town beat Polish side Widzew Lodz 5-0 at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup

We begin today in 1980 as John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town beat Polish side Widzew Lodz 5-0 at Portman Road in the third round of the UEFA Cup, while he also scored in Town’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Portman Road in 1983.

Luke Varney congratulates Tom Lawrence after he had given Town a 3-0 lead on this day in 2016Luke Varney congratulates Tom Lawrence after he had given Town a 3-0 lead on this day in 2016

Two years ago today, Tom Lawrence was among the scorers as Town beat QPR 3-0 at Portman Road, while Claus Thomsen scored as Town drew 1-1 with Newcastle at St James Park in 1994.

Richard Naylor scored as Town beat Gillingham in 1996Richard Naylor scored as Town beat Gillingham in 1996

And it was on this day in 1985 that Terry Butcher and Michael Cole both scored braces as the Blues beat Swindon Town 6-1 at Portman Road in the league cup fourth round, but were knocked out in the next round by Liverpool,

On this day in 1985, Town beat Swindon 6-1 at Portman RoadOn this day in 1985, Town beat Swindon 6-1 at Portman Road

While on this day in 1996, Richard Naylor scored as Town beat Gillingham 1-0 at Portman Road in the League Cup fourth round, but were knocked out in the next round by Leicester City.

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

19 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens got underway today with the selection of a prospective jury panel.

When does the rain arrive this week?

11:46 Jake Foxford
High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s a turbulent week for the weather in Suffolk and Essex. Gusts, rain and chills are all on the way - but when will you need your coat?

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

06:27 Andrew Hirst
Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is “sleepwalking” towards ever worsening congestion after figures showed traffic volumes at some of the busiest roads have more than doubled in five years.

Gallery Were you in Yates on Saturday night?

10:06 Megan Aldous
Saturday November 24th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away in Yates this weekend? Take a look at our picture gallery to see if you can spot yourself or someone you know.

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

14 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A car has collided with a broken down vehicle on the A14 near Stowmarket just hours after a similar crash during Suffolk’s rush hour.

100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

39 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

A company which has been operating in Suffolk for more than 20 years is about to go into administration, in a town where another major employer has also been earmarked for closure.

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

06:55 Dan Grimmer
A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train passengers between Norwich and London are facing disruption after weekend engineering work between Shenfield and Liverpool Street overran.

Prestigious national award for life-saver who performed CPR on ex-EADT editor for 45 minutes

11:14 Staff Reporter
Terry Hunt with Lisa Perry, who saved his life by performing CPR Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Suffolk woman has received a top national award after saving the life of former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt when he collapsed with a cardiac arrest.

Suffolk Schools urged to take part in farm education activities

09:29 Sarah Chambers
Suffolk Agricultural Association's school gardens competition Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association

Suffolk schools are being urged to get their applications in for a range of farming-related educational initiatives run by the charity behind the Suffolk Show.

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

08:29 Jake Foxford
The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

A lorry collided with an off-duty fire engine while they queued behind a broken down Volkswagen Golf on the A14.

