Nostalgia

Watch: On this day in Town history – victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn

Town beat Southampton 2-0 on this day in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. And today recalls victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn in the Premier League.....

We begin today in 2007 when Town made it 12 home wins on the spin in the 2007-08 season as they beat Southampton 2-0 at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Jon Walters and Pablo Counago.

Pablo Counago and Jon Walters both scored on this day in 2007 Pablo Counago and Jon Walters both scored on this day in 2007

25 years ago today, Eddie Youds scored as Town beat Blackburn 1-0 at Portman Road in the Premier League, while Shefki Kuqi scored as the Blues beat Brighton 1-0 at Portman Road in 2004.

Shefki Kuqi scored as Town beat Brighton on this day in 2004 Shefki Kuqi scored as Town beat Brighton on this day in 2004

In 1999, David Johnson scored twice as Town beat Crewe 2-1 at Portman Road to remain five games unbeaten in the league, while the Blues won 2-0 at Middlesborough 2-0 in 1976.

David Johnson scored twice on this day in 1999 David Johnson scored twice on this day in 1999

And finally on this day in 2012, Daryl Murphy was among the scorers as Town beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at Portman Road, while John Wark was among the scorers as Town beat Swansea City 3-1 at Portman Road in 1982.