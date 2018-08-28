Heavy Rain

On this day in Town history: Town stay unbeaten at home in the first Premer League season

PUBLISHED: 09:25 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:25 28 November 2018

Town beat Everton on this day in 1992

Town beat Everton on this day in 1992

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back at the Blues remaining unbeaten at home in the first Premier League season, and James Scowcroft scoring a hat-trick....

We begin today 20 years ago when James Scowcroft scored a hat-trick as Town won 3-0 at Crewe, while Town beat Coventry City 2-1 at Portman Road to progress to the fifth round of the league cup in 2000.

James Scowcroft scored an hat-trick as Town won 3-1 at Crewe in 1998James Scowcroft scored an hat-trick as Town won 3-1 at Crewe in 1998

In 2015, Daryl Murphy scored twice as Town beat Charlton 3-0 at The Valley live on TV, while Trevor Whymark scored as Town beat FC Twente 1-0 at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup 3rd Round, first leg in 1973.

Daryl Murphy scored twice on this day in 2015Daryl Murphy scored twice on this day in 2015

Last year, Callum Connolly scored as Town beat Derby 1-0 at Pride Park to extend their unbeaten run at the venue to ten matches, stretching back to November 2006.

Callum Connolly scored on this day last yearCallum Connolly scored on this day last year

And finally on this day in 1992, Gavin Johnson scored as Town beat Everton 1-0 at Portman Road as the Blues remained unbeaten at home in the first Premier League season, while Town beat Man City 2-0 at Portman Road in 1981.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

08:28 Geraldine Scott
Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The region’s mental health trust is today in special measures for the third time, after an inspection uncovered a litany of failings branded “deeply disturbing” by MPs.

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

06:54 Paul Geater
Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Council’s property company has spent £23.3m to buy another retail park competing with the town centre – this time outside the borough’s boundary.

Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich

60 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Heath Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police and ambulance are currently attending an accident which happened on Heath Road in Ipswich.

Video Mental health trust CQC: Mum ‘scared to have more children’ and student told she could ‘manage’

08:50 Emily Townsend
Ipswich teenager Beth Nunn has slammed Suffolk mental health services Picture: BETH NUNN

A young Ipswich mother under the care of Suffolk mental health services revealed she is scared to have more children after an 18-month battle with postnatal depression.

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

08:39 Jessica Hill
Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Now in its 17th year, Suffolk Limited is one of the key events in the region’s business calender.

Griff Rhys Jones on Suffolk’s Christmas lights - ‘expressions of individuality like you’ve never seen!’

08:25 Jessica Hill
Griff Rhys Jones

As a guest on Radio 2’s drivetime show with Jo Whiley and Simon Mayo last night, Griff Rhys Jones described his experience of a Suffolk Christmas.

Video Blustery winds of 40mph forecasted for today

07:40 Megan Aldous
Find out what weather is forecasted for Suffolk today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It has been a wet start for most people in Suffolk and north Essex this morning, however this is due to clear and be replaced by gusts of wind.

Ipswich man admits making indecent images of children

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who was being investigated by police for downloading child porn told police officers he would “break the legs of anyone who watched that type of stuff”, a court has heard.

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

06:45 Tom Potter
Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A woman has been fined £220 for dropping a cigarette butt from the window her car in Ipswich.

Festive film classic double bill will help children’s charity

22 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Xmas supp

Film fans can see two festive movies at the Regal Theatre in Stowmarket and help a good cause.

