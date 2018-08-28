Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Town play at the San Siro and George Burnley returns as Derby boss

PUBLISHED: 11:45 06 December 2018

Alun Armstrong scores from the penalty spot against Inter Milan at the San Siro on this day in 2001

Alun Armstrong scores from the penalty spot against Inter Milan at the San Siro on this day in 2001

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features the famous game against Inter Milan at the San Siro and Daryl Murphy scoring twice in a win over Leeds United.....

Inter Milan celebrate their first goal against Ipswich on this day in 2001Inter Milan celebrate their first goal against Ipswich on this day in 2001

We begin today in 2001 when Town’s European run came to an end as the Blues lost 4-1 against Inter Milan at the San Siro with Alun Armstrong scoring a late goal from the spot as Town lost 4-2 on aggregate in the third-round second-leg tie.

Town were second in the Championship on this day in 2014Town were second in the Championship on this day in 2014

In 2014, Darly Murphy scored twice as the Blues came from behind to beat Leeds United 4-1 at Portman Road to stay second in the Championship, while David Johnson scored his fourth goal in five games as Town drew 1-1 with Tranmere at Prenton Park in 1997.

In 2003, Darren Bent scored inside 24 seconds in the Blues 2-1 win at DerbyIn 2003, Darren Bent scored inside 24 seconds in the Blues 2-1 win at Derby

15-years ago today, Darren Bent scored in 24 seconds as the Blues beat Derby 2-1 at Portman Road with George Burley returing to Portman Road for the first time as Derby boss, while Town drew 3-3 with Everton at Goodison Park in 1975.

George Burley returned to Portman Road as Derby boss for the first time on this day in 2013George Burley returned to Portman Road as Derby boss for the first time on this day in 2013

And finally on this day in 1980, Arnold Muhren scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Man City in front of 35,215 at Maine Road, while Town were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Sheffield United in 1986.

Topic Tags:

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures to be scrutinised

11:18 Dominic Moffitt
Alternative routes used during the Orwell Bridge closures are being sought according to a county councillor Picture: SU ANDERSON

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures are being looked at, according to a county councillor.

Live updates as the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial continues

10:58 Tom Potter
Police at the scene of the alleged murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of six people accused of the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens enters its second day today.

Updated A12 reopens after four car crash caused major delays

09:01 Will Jefford
The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A12 has reopened after a serious four car collision caused long delays heading towards Ipswich.

Frustrated drivers hit out over ‘utterly ridiculous’ traffic nightmare

09:14 Suzanne Day
Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Drivers have taken to social media to vent their frustration over the gridlock in Ipswich town centre last night after rush hour traffic was brought to a grinding halt.

Thick cloud to produce periodic showers as warm weather takes hold

08:12 Will Jefford
Asperitas Cloud over Ipswich. If you are interested in clouds, take a look at the Cloud Appreciation Society website - amazing images. Also, the Cloud Spotters Guide is a fascinating book.

A grey and gloomy day will see some rainy spells with unseasonably warm weather set to stick around.

Suffolk rap fans publish cookbook featuring recipes from some of the world’s biggest DJs, MCs and producers

08:05 Jessica Hill
Samuel �Fatty� Hemingway and Scott �Booda� Picture: Jahed Quddus

You might not think to associate hip hop with the art of cuisine, but according to Suffolk rapper Scott “Booda” French, “food and rap is a pairing as logical as bacon and eggs”.

‘Float, don’t fight’ - New initiative’s safety tips for those in difficulty in water

11:12 Staff Reporter
Lisa Perry and Kim Lynch from Suffolk Norse Swimming with Nick Ayers of the RNLI at the launch of the swimming safety scheme. Picture: Simon Lee

A pioneering initiative to help keep children safe in and around open water has been launched in Suffolk.

Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

05:30 Katy Sandalls
An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Video ‘I’m more than just that heritage’ – Helen Pankhurst readies herself for chancellor role

05:30 Dominic Moffitt
Helen Pankhurst says that she is more than just her heritage Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Her ancestors fought for British women’s suffrage and soon she will become the first chancellor of the University of Suffolk.

Number of women booking smear tests is declining – this is why you mustn’t avoid yours

10:09 Emily Cotton
A cervical screening is a test to check the health of the cells of the cervix PICTURE: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Less than three quarters of eligible women in Suffolk have had a cervical screening in the last three and a half to five and a half years – have you had yours?

Most read

Updated A12 reopens after four car crash caused major delays

The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Frustrated drivers hit out over ‘utterly ridiculous’ traffic nightmare

Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Updated A14 eastbound disruption expected to continue until 11pm - stretch between Nacton and Sevenhills remains closed

Traffic is at a standstill in Portman Road because of the Orwell Bridge chaos Picture: SUZANNE DAY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide