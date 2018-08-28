On this day in Town history: Town play at the San Siro and George Burnley returns as Derby boss
PUBLISHED: 11:45 06 December 2018
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features the famous game against Inter Milan at the San Siro and Daryl Murphy scoring twice in a win over Leeds United.....
We begin today in 2001 when Town’s European run came to an end as the Blues lost 4-1 against Inter Milan at the San Siro with Alun Armstrong scoring a late goal from the spot as Town lost 4-2 on aggregate in the third-round second-leg tie.
In 2014, Darly Murphy scored twice as the Blues came from behind to beat Leeds United 4-1 at Portman Road to stay second in the Championship, while David Johnson scored his fourth goal in five games as Town drew 1-1 with Tranmere at Prenton Park in 1997.
15-years ago today, Darren Bent scored in 24 seconds as the Blues beat Derby 2-1 at Portman Road with George Burley returing to Portman Road for the first time as Derby boss, while Town drew 3-3 with Everton at Goodison Park in 1975.
And finally on this day in 1980, Arnold Muhren scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Man City in front of 35,215 at Maine Road, while Town were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Sheffield United in 1986.