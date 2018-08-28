Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Town play at the San Siro and George Burnley returns as Derby boss

Alun Armstrong scores from the penalty spot against Inter Milan at the San Siro on this day in 2001

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features the famous game against Inter Milan at the San Siro and Daryl Murphy scoring twice in a win over Leeds United.....

We begin today in 2001 when Town’s European run came to an end as the Blues lost 4-1 against Inter Milan at the San Siro with Alun Armstrong scoring a late goal from the spot as Town lost 4-2 on aggregate in the third-round second-leg tie.

In 2014, Darly Murphy scored twice as the Blues came from behind to beat Leeds United 4-1 at Portman Road to stay second in the Championship, while David Johnson scored his fourth goal in five games as Town drew 1-1 with Tranmere at Prenton Park in 1997.

15-years ago today, Darren Bent scored in 24 seconds as the Blues beat Derby 2-1 at Portman Road with George Burley returing to Portman Road for the first time as Derby boss, while Town drew 3-3 with Everton at Goodison Park in 1975.

And finally on this day in 1980, Arnold Muhren scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Man City in front of 35,215 at Maine Road, while Town were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Sheffield United in 1986.