On this day in Town history: Murphy scores late winner in Huddersfield win
PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 December 2018
Archant
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Daryl Murphy scoring a late winner against Huddersfield plus Brian Talbot and John O’Rourke were at the double.....
We start today five years ago when Daryl Murphy scored a 89th minute as Town beat Huddersfield 2-1 at Portman Road to make it three wins out of three in the league.
In 1999, a bizzare 20-yard own goal from Tony Mowbray gave Crystal Palace a point and prevented Ipswich from claiming a fourth successive victory in a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park, while the Blues were held to a goalless draw with Wolves in 1996.
And finally on this day in 1976, Brian Talbot scored twice as Town beat Birmingham 4-2 at St Andrews, while John O’Rourke netted a brace as the Blues beat West Brom 4-1 at Portman Road in 1968.