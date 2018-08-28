Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Murphy scores late winner in Huddersfield win

Daryl Murphy celebrates his late winner against Huddersfield on this day in Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Daryl Murphy scoring a late winner against Huddersfield plus Brian Talbot and John O’Rourke were at the double.....

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David McGoldrick was also among the scorers on this day in 2014 David McGoldrick was also among the scorers on this day in 2014

We start today five years ago when Daryl Murphy scored a 89th minute as Town beat Huddersfield 2-1 at Portman Road to make it three wins out of three in the league.

It was on this day in 1999, Tony Mowbray scored a bizarre own goal in Town's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palce It was on this day in 1999, Tony Mowbray scored a bizarre own goal in Town's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palce

In 1999, a bizzare 20-yard own goal from Tony Mowbray gave Crystal Palace a point and prevented Ipswich from claiming a fourth successive victory in a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park, while the Blues were held to a goalless draw with Wolves in 1996.

Brian Talbot scored twice on this day in 1976 Brian Talbot scored twice on this day in 1976

And finally on this day in 1976, Brian Talbot scored twice as Town beat Birmingham 4-2 at St Andrews, while John O’Rourke netted a brace as the Blues beat West Brom 4-1 at Portman Road in 1968.