On this day in Town history: A famous comeback at Barnsley and a memorable victory at Anfield

PUBLISHED: 05:00 10 December 2018

Keith Andrews scored twice in Town's comeback at Barnsley in 2011

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features that second-half comeback at Barnsley which briefly saved Paul Jewell’s job, and a memorable victory at Anfield.....

On this day in 2011, Town came from two goals behind to win 5-3 at BarnsleyOn this day in 2011, Town came from two goals behind to win 5-3 at Barnsley

We begin today in 2011 when Town staged a spectacular second-half comeback to end a seven-match losing streak with a 5-3 win at Oakwell, having been 2-0 down at half-time. The win briefly released some pressure on under-fire boss Paul Jewell.

Town beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on this day in 2000Town beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on this day in 2000

In 2000, Town clinched a memorable victory at Anfield as Marcus Stewart scored in the Blues 1-0 win over Liverpool to sit above them in third place in the Premier League, while Alun Armstrong made his Town debut in that game.

Cardiff City's Sol Bamba pushes Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock's arm away after being sent off against Town in 2016. Picture: STEVE WALLERCardiff City's Sol Bamba pushes Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock's arm away after being sent off against Town in 2016. Picture: STEVE WALLER

And it was on this day in 2011, Sol Bamba tussled with his own Cardiff manager Neil Warnock after being sent off as the Blues drew 1-1 with Cardiff City at Portman Road, while Danny Haynes scored a last-gasp leveller as Town drew 2-2 with QPR at Portman Road in 2005.

EADT - Sport Ipswich Town Football Club vs Bristol City in the Coca Cola Championship from Portman Road , Ipswich. Pablo Counago goal Celebration. pics by Alex Fairfull 10-12-08 EADT 11/12/08 ES 11/12/08EADT - Sport Ipswich Town Football Club vs Bristol City in the Coca Cola Championship from Portman Road , Ipswich. Pablo Counago goal Celebration. pics by Alex Fairfull 10-12-08 EADT 11/12/08 ES 11/12/08

And finally on this day in 2008, Pablo Counago was among the scorers as ten-man Town beat Bristol City 3-1 at Portman Road with Alex Bruce shown a straight red, while Ray Crawford scored twice as the Blues beat Plymouth 3-1 at Portman Road in 1960.

