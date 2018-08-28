On this day in Town history: A famous comeback at Barnsley and a memorable victory at Anfield
PUBLISHED: 05:00 10 December 2018
Archant
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features that second-half comeback at Barnsley which briefly saved Paul Jewell’s job, and a memorable victory at Anfield.....
We begin today in 2011 when Town staged a spectacular second-half comeback to end a seven-match losing streak with a 5-3 win at Oakwell, having been 2-0 down at half-time. The win briefly released some pressure on under-fire boss Paul Jewell.
In 2000, Town clinched a memorable victory at Anfield as Marcus Stewart scored in the Blues 1-0 win over Liverpool to sit above them in third place in the Premier League, while Alun Armstrong made his Town debut in that game.
And it was on this day in 2011, Sol Bamba tussled with his own Cardiff manager Neil Warnock after being sent off as the Blues drew 1-1 with Cardiff City at Portman Road, while Danny Haynes scored a last-gasp leveller as Town drew 2-2 with QPR at Portman Road in 2005.
And finally on this day in 2008, Pablo Counago was among the scorers as ten-man Town beat Bristol City 3-1 at Portman Road with Alex Bruce shown a straight red, while Ray Crawford scored twice as the Blues beat Plymouth 3-1 at Portman Road in 1960.