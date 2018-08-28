On this day in Town history: Darren Currie scores on his Town debut against QPR
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Darren Currie scoring on his debut in a win at QPR and the Blues win over Leicester City.....
We begin today in 2004 when Darren Currie scored on his Blues debut as Town came from two goals down at half-time to defeat QPR 4-2 in a thriller at Loftus Road, Currie having only joined from Brighton the day before.
In 2007, Town continued their excellent home form with a 3-1 victory over ten-man Leicester City, thanks to goals from Pablo Counago, Alan Lee and Jon Walters.
And finally on this day in 1993, Chris Kiwomya scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League to make it five games unbeaten away from home.