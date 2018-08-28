Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Darren Currie scores on his Town debut against QPR

New signing Darren Currie celebrates his goal on his debut at QPR on this day in 2004

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Darren Currie scoring on his debut in a win at QPR and the Blues win over Leicester City.....

Jason De Vos was also among the scorers in the 4-2 win over QPR on this day in 2004 Jason De Vos was also among the scorers in the 4-2 win over QPR on this day in 2004

We begin today in 2004 when Darren Currie scored on his Blues debut as Town came from two goals down at half-time to defeat QPR 4-2 in a thriller at Loftus Road, Currie having only joined from Brighton the day before.

Jon Walters celebrates scoring the third goal for Ipswich with fellow goalscorer Alan Lee on this day in 2007 Jon Walters celebrates scoring the third goal for Ipswich with fellow goalscorer Alan Lee on this day in 2007

In 2007, Town continued their excellent home form with a 3-1 victory over ten-man Leicester City, thanks to goals from Pablo Counago, Alan Lee and Jon Walters.

Leicester defender Patrick Kisnorbo was given a straight red card after bringing down Pablo Counago in the area in 2007 Leicester defender Patrick Kisnorbo was given a straight red card after bringing down Pablo Counago in the area in 2007

And finally on this day in 1993, Chris Kiwomya scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League to make it five games unbeaten away from home.