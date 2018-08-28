Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Stead scores in 29 seconds and City clash is abandoned

PUBLISHED: 14:26 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:26 11 December 2018

On this day in 2000, Town's match with Man City match was abandoned due to rain in the first half, with the scores at 1-1

On this day in 2000, Town's match with Man City match was abandoned due to rain in the first half, with the scores at 1-1

PA Archive/PA Images

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features an abadoned match with Man City and Jon Stead scoring in 29 seconds.....

Paul Goddard scored in Town's 3-1 win over Man City in 1992Paul Goddard scored in Town's 3-1 win over Man City in 1992

We begin today in 1992 when Paul Goddard was among scorers as Town beat Man City 3-1 at Portman Road, while the Blues’ game with the same club at Maine Road eight years later was abandoned after 23 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch, with the score at 1-1.

Jon Stead celebrates opening goal inside 30 seconds of the match against Blackpool in 2009Jon Stead celebrates opening goal inside 30 seconds of the match against Blackpool in 2009

In 1990, Town progressed to the third round of the Full Members Cup as they beat Wimbledon 2-0 at Plough Lane, while the Blues reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup as they beat FC Twente 2-1 at Diekman Stadion in 1973.

Jack Colback celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal on this day in 2009Jack Colback celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal on this day in 2009

Jon Stead scored after just 29 seconds as Town beat ten-man Blackpool 3-1 at Portman Road to lift them out of the Championship bottom three for the first time in the 2009/10 season, as Roy Keane’s revitalised side extended their unbeaten run to ten games.

In 2015, Brett Pitman scored the only goal in the win at MK DonsIn 2015, Brett Pitman scored the only goal in the win at MK Dons

And finally on this day in 2015, Brett Pitman scored the only goal and his sixth of the season as the Blues won 1-0 live on Sky TV at MK Dons, to make it four games unbeaten away from home.

Topic Tags:

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

45 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Jurors in the trial of six people accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens have been watching CCTV clips of a delivery van alleged to have been used to transport some of the defendants to the scene of the attack.

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

13 minutes ago Sabrina Johnson
Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned because a police report into the incident is not ready.

Updated Audi and Volkswagen thought to be connected to ram raids found

37 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Two vehicles thought to be connected to ram raids in Suffolk overnight have been found by police.

‘For a second I thought it was a UFO’ - Resident startled by late night flashing object

13:27 Sophie Barnett
A drone was spotted in the early hours of this morning, December 11. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman in Ipswich was left confused after waking in the night to see what appeared to be a flashing drone outside her window.

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

08:18 Adam Howlett
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police have been called to three overnight ram raids at shops in Ipswich, Combs Ford and Brantham.

How an Ipswich company is confronting the ‘national epidemic’ of mental health

12:57 Jessica Hill
Claire Thorpe from SimpleClick. Picture: SimpleClick

One in three Britons have suffered from mental health problems in the workplace, but companies are often reluctant to admit it’s an issue in their company.

MPs warn against government stepping in over mental health services

11:40 Richard Porritt
Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has promised action over the failing NSFT Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

MPs have urged caution amid calls for the government to seize control of the region’s failing mental health trust.

Second man charged with robbery of 81-year-old man

11:25 Adam Howlett
A second man has been charged by police after a 81-year-old man was robbed in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A second man has been charged in connection with a robbery where suspects barged into an elderly man’s home, threatened him with a knife and forced him to withdraw money from a cashpoint.

Long Melford to get its farmers’ market back in 2019

10:01 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events (left) is launching a new farmers' market in Long Melford Picture: Archant

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events brings back Long Melford Farmers’ Market in 2019.

Gallery Can you see yourself in the Yates gallery?

09:53 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 8th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was packed at the weekend with many dancing, drinking and having a laugh. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

Most read

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police stress safety after Ipswich sees five burglaries in four weeks

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether these burglaries are connected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Gallery Memories of Tower Ramparts shopping centre opening in 1986

Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre opening in 1986

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide