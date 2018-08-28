Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Stead scores in 29 seconds and City clash is abandoned

On this day in 2000, Town's match with Man City match was abandoned due to rain in the first half, with the scores at 1-1 PA Archive/PA Images

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features an abadoned match with Man City and Jon Stead scoring in 29 seconds.....

Paul Goddard scored in Town's 3-1 win over Man City in 1992 Paul Goddard scored in Town's 3-1 win over Man City in 1992

We begin today in 1992 when Paul Goddard was among scorers as Town beat Man City 3-1 at Portman Road, while the Blues’ game with the same club at Maine Road eight years later was abandoned after 23 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch, with the score at 1-1.

Jon Stead celebrates opening goal inside 30 seconds of the match against Blackpool in 2009 Jon Stead celebrates opening goal inside 30 seconds of the match against Blackpool in 2009

In 1990, Town progressed to the third round of the Full Members Cup as they beat Wimbledon 2-0 at Plough Lane, while the Blues reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup as they beat FC Twente 2-1 at Diekman Stadion in 1973.

Jack Colback celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal on this day in 2009 Jack Colback celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal on this day in 2009

Jon Stead scored after just 29 seconds as Town beat ten-man Blackpool 3-1 at Portman Road to lift them out of the Championship bottom three for the first time in the 2009/10 season, as Roy Keane’s revitalised side extended their unbeaten run to ten games.

In 2015, Brett Pitman scored the only goal in the win at MK Dons In 2015, Brett Pitman scored the only goal in the win at MK Dons

And finally on this day in 2015, Brett Pitman scored the only goal and his sixth of the season as the Blues won 1-0 live on Sky TV at MK Dons, to make it four games unbeaten away from home.