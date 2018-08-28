Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Mowbray on target in European win

On this day in 1986, Town won 4-1 at Reading Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features a goal from Tony Mowbray in a European triumph, plus a victory over Leeds United.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kevin Wilson scored twice on this day in 1986 Kevin Wilson scored twice on this day in 1986

We begin today in 1986 when Mark Brennan and Kevin Wilson both scored twice as the Blues beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park, while Tony Mowbray scored as Town beat Italian side Salernitana 2-0 at Portman Road in the Anglo Italian Cup group stage in 1995.

George Santos was sent off in Town's goaless draw with Millwall on this day in 2003 George Santos was sent off in Town's goaless draw with Millwall on this day in 2003

In 2003, Town were held to a 0-0 draw with Millwall at The New Den to extend Ipswich’s unbeaten run to six games with George Santos sent off for the Blues, while Town were also held to a goaless draw with Bolton at the Reebok Stadium in 2014.

Alan Brazil scored in Town's 1-1 with Liverpool in 1980 Alan Brazil scored in Town's 1-1 with Liverpool in 1980

And it was on this day in 1997, that David Johnson scored his fifth goal in six games since being signed from Bury as Town beat Portsmouth 2-0 at Portman Road, while Alan Brazil scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Portman Road in 1980.

On this day in 1975, Town beat Leeds 2-1 at Portman Road On this day in 1975, Town beat Leeds 2-1 at Portman Road

And finally on this day in 1975, Mick Lambert was among the scorers as Town beat Leeds United 2-1 at Portman Road to make it five games unbeaten in the 1975-76 season.