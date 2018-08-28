On this day in Town history: Mowbray on target in European win
PUBLISHED: 05:00 13 December 2018
Archant
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features a goal from Tony Mowbray in a European triumph, plus a victory over Leeds United.
We begin today in 1986 when Mark Brennan and Kevin Wilson both scored twice as the Blues beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park, while Tony Mowbray scored as Town beat Italian side Salernitana 2-0 at Portman Road in the Anglo Italian Cup group stage in 1995.
In 2003, Town were held to a 0-0 draw with Millwall at The New Den to extend Ipswich’s unbeaten run to six games with George Santos sent off for the Blues, while Town were also held to a goaless draw with Bolton at the Reebok Stadium in 2014.
And it was on this day in 1997, that David Johnson scored his fifth goal in six games since being signed from Bury as Town beat Portsmouth 2-0 at Portman Road, while Alan Brazil scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Portman Road in 1980.
And finally on this day in 1975, Mick Lambert was among the scorers as Town beat Leeds United 2-1 at Portman Road to make it five games unbeaten in the 1975-76 season.