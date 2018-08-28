Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Mowbray on target in European win

PUBLISHED: 05:00 13 December 2018

On this day in 1986, Town won 4-1 at Reading

On this day in 1986, Town won 4-1 at Reading

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features a goal from Tony Mowbray in a European triumph, plus a victory over Leeds United.

Kevin Wilson scored twice on this day in 1986Kevin Wilson scored twice on this day in 1986

We begin today in 1986 when Mark Brennan and Kevin Wilson both scored twice as the Blues beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park, while Tony Mowbray scored as Town beat Italian side Salernitana 2-0 at Portman Road in the Anglo Italian Cup group stage in 1995.

George Santos was sent off in Town's goaless draw with Millwall on this day in 2003George Santos was sent off in Town's goaless draw with Millwall on this day in 2003

In 2003, Town were held to a 0-0 draw with Millwall at The New Den to extend Ipswich’s unbeaten run to six games with George Santos sent off for the Blues, while Town were also held to a goaless draw with Bolton at the Reebok Stadium in 2014.

Alan Brazil scored in Town's 1-1 with Liverpool in 1980Alan Brazil scored in Town's 1-1 with Liverpool in 1980

And it was on this day in 1997, that David Johnson scored his fifth goal in six games since being signed from Bury as Town beat Portsmouth 2-0 at Portman Road, while Alan Brazil scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Portman Road in 1980.

On this day in 1975, Town beat Leeds 2-1 at Portman RoadOn this day in 1975, Town beat Leeds 2-1 at Portman Road

And finally on this day in 1975, Mick Lambert was among the scorers as Town beat Leeds United 2-1 at Portman Road to make it five games unbeaten in the 1975-76 season.

Topic Tags:

School expansion to create more than 200 pupil places

54 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A school is set to create a new teaching block to help it meet a growing demand for pupil places.

Two held in connection with alleged attack on man outside restaurant

Yesterday, 17:22 Tom Potter
Police attended the scene outside Nando's Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Detectives investigating reports of an attack outside an Ipswich restaurant have arrested two people.

Was leadership challenge best thing that could have happened for Mrs May?

Yesterday, 21:56 Richard Porritt
Prime Minister Theresa May has survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust her with a vote of no confidence. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The prime minister might have won a confidence vote but, asks political editor RICHARD PORRITT, what now for her leadership, Brexit and the country?

Breaking News Theresa May hangs on - but how long will she stay in Downing Street?

Yesterday, 21:19 Paul Geater
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street in London after surviving an attempt by some Tory MPs to oust her with a vote of no confidence. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Theresa May has won the confidence vote on her leadership of the Conservatives – but has promised MPs she will not lead the party into the next General Election.

Mother-of-two from Melton is crowned World’s Strongest Woman

Yesterday, 19:01 Adam Howlett
Andrea Thompson, lifts the trophy as she is crowned World's Strongest Woman Picture: SCOTT LLOYD PHOTOGRAPHY

A powerhouse supermum from Melton has been crowned the World’s Strongest Woman – having only taken up the sport three-and-a-half years ago.

New-look New Wolsey coming as theatre Square rejuvenation project approved

Yesterday, 19:00 Jake Foxford
The plan has now been approved by Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich is set for a radical makeover after planning permission was approved for the development of the old borough council site and spiral carpark.

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Yesterday, 13:50 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The step-sister of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens held his hand as he struggled to breathe following a knife attack near his father’s home, a court heard.

Appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Yesterday, 18:33 Amy Gibbons
Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police calling on the public for help locating a 51-year-old man from Ipswich.

‘It’s going to be chilly’ – Region braces for deep freeze

Yesterday, 17:53 Amy Gibbons
Temperatures are set to drop below freezing over the next few nights Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Forecasters are warning Suffolk and north Essex could see a sprinkling of sleet over the next few days – as overnight temperatures look set to plummet.

Young Town stars hand out presents at West Suffolk Hospital

Yesterday, 16:53 Michael Steward
Left to right: Ipswich Town players Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock, Grant Ward, and Jack Lankester with Amber Way, 9, Thomas Shelley, 10, and Jayson Fordham, 12 Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Five young Ipswich Town stars visited West Suffolk Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer and hand out presents to children.

Most read

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Two held in connection with alleged attack on man outside restaurant

Police attended the scene outside Nando's Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Police hunt attackers after man stabbed in head in Cardinal Park

Police attended teh scene of the attack in Nando's. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two from Melton is crowned World’s Strongest Woman

Andrea Thompson, lifts the trophy as she is crowned World's Strongest Woman Picture: SCOTT LLOYD PHOTOGRAPHY

Rajang the orangutan from Colchester Zoo has died

Rajang the orangutan has died Picture: DAVID MARSAY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide