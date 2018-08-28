Sunshine and Showers

On this day in Town history: The snow game with Leicester and Megson’s own goal

PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 December 2018

Norwich City's Gary Megson slumps to his knees after scoring a last-gasp own goal against Ipswich on this day in 1993

Norwich City's Gary Megson slumps to his knees after scoring a last-gasp own goal against Ipswich on this day in 1993

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features the famous Gary Megson own goal in a derby day win, and the day that heavy snow couldn’t stop the the Blues in a big win over Leicester...

Snow covered Portman Road on this day in 2010Snow covered Portman Road on this day in 2010

We begin today 25 years ago, when Gary Megson scored a 90th minute own goal as the Blues beat ten-man Norwich City 2-1 at Portman Road.

Jason Scotland scored twice as Town beat Leicester 3-0 at Portman Road on this day in 2010Jason Scotland scored twice as Town beat Leicester 3-0 at Portman Road on this day in 2010

In 2010, Roy Keane’s Ipswich beat Leicester City 3-0 live on Sky TV at Portman Road to end a run of six straight losses, but only after the game was nearly abandoned because of heavy snow.

Neil Midgley scored on his debut on this day in 1999Neil Midgley scored on his debut on this day in 1999

And finally on this day in 1999, Neil Midgley scored on his Blues’ debut as Town beat West Brom 3-1 at Portman Road, while Romeo Zondervan was among the scorers as Town beat Shrewsbury 2-0 at Portman Road in 1987.

