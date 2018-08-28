Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Terry Butcher turns 60 and Town on top of the Championship

Town extended their lead at the top of the Championship by five points on this day in 2004

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Town extending their lead at the top of the Championship, while legend Terry Butcher celebrates his 60th birthday....

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Terry Butcher turns 60 today Terry Butcher turns 60 today

We begin today by wishing Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher a happy 60th birthday – the former defender made 351 appearances and scored 21 goals during his spell at the Blues.

In 2009, Jon Stead scored twice as the Blues beat QPR 3-0 at Portman Road, while Pablo Counago also scored a brace as Town beat Walsall 3-2 at Portman Road in 2002 to finish the year on a five-game unbeaten run.

Pablo Counago celebrates his opening goal against Walsall. Photograph: KEITH MINDHAM Pablo Counago celebrates his opening goal against Walsall. Photograph: KEITH MINDHAM

20 years ago today, Jon Walters scored as the Blues beat ten-man Derby 1-0 at Pride Park in Paul Jewell’s 50th league game as Derby manager, while James Scowcroft scored as Town beat Stockport County 1-0 at Portman Road in 1999 to go ten games unbeaten.

Jon Walters scored as the Blues won at Derby on this day in 2008 Jon Walters scored as the Blues won at Derby on this day in 2008

And it was on this day in 2004 that Shefki Kuqi scored as Town extended their lead at the top of The Championship with a 1-0 win over Stoke at Portman Road live on TV, while Bobby Petta and David Johnson scored as the Blues won 2-0 at Swindon Town in 1997.

Chris Kiwomya celebrates his goal in Town's 2-1 win over Blackburn on this day in 1992 Chris Kiwomya celebrates his goal in Town's 2-1 win over Blackburn on this day in 1992

And finally on this day in 1991, Jason Dozzell and Gavin Johnson scored as the Blues beat Blackburn 2-1 at Portman Road, while one year later Town beat Blackburn 2-1 again at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Bontcho Guentchev and Chris Kiwomya.