On this day in Town history: Terry Butcher turns 60 and Town on top of the Championship
PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:15 28 December 2018
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Town extending their lead at the top of the Championship, while legend Terry Butcher celebrates his 60th birthday....
We begin today by wishing Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher a happy 60th birthday – the former defender made 351 appearances and scored 21 goals during his spell at the Blues.
In 2009, Jon Stead scored twice as the Blues beat QPR 3-0 at Portman Road, while Pablo Counago also scored a brace as Town beat Walsall 3-2 at Portman Road in 2002 to finish the year on a five-game unbeaten run.
20 years ago today, Jon Walters scored as the Blues beat ten-man Derby 1-0 at Pride Park in Paul Jewell’s 50th league game as Derby manager, while James Scowcroft scored as Town beat Stockport County 1-0 at Portman Road in 1999 to go ten games unbeaten.
And it was on this day in 2004 that Shefki Kuqi scored as Town extended their lead at the top of The Championship with a 1-0 win over Stoke at Portman Road live on TV, while Bobby Petta and David Johnson scored as the Blues won 2-0 at Swindon Town in 1997.
And finally on this day in 1991, Jason Dozzell and Gavin Johnson scored as the Blues beat Blackburn 2-1 at Portman Road, while one year later Town beat Blackburn 2-1 again at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Bontcho Guentchev and Chris Kiwomya.