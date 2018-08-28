On this day in Town history: A 10-goal thriller and FA Cup defeat to Lincoln City
PUBLISHED: 12:08 17 January 2019
We take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features the 6-4 win over Crewe, and an infamous cup defeat at Lincoln City.
We begin today in 2017, when Town were knocked out of the FA Cup third round by non-league Lincoln City, as Nathan Arnold scored an injury-time winner at Sincil Bank to record a famous FA Cup third round replay victory on live TV.
Ten-years ago today, David Norris was among the scorers as Town beat Crystal Palace 4-1 at Selhurst Park, leaving the Blues just four points off the play-offs in the Championship.
There were two goals apiece for Tommy Miller and Shefki Kuqi as the Blues beat Crewe Alexandra 6-4 at Portman Road in a thrill-a-minute goal fest in 2004, while the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw with Coventry City at Portman Road in 1976.
And finally on this day in 2015, Noel Hunt scored twice as the Blues beat Millwall 3-1 at The New Den to put Town second in the Championship, while the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw with 10-man Middlesbrough at The Riverside Stadium in 1998.