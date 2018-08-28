Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: A 10-goal thriller and FA Cup defeat to Lincoln City

PUBLISHED: 12:08 17 January 2019

Tommy Miller celebrates scoring his one of his two goals on this day as the Blues beat Crewe 6-4 at Portman Road in 2004

Tommy Miller celebrates scoring his one of his two goals on this day as the Blues beat Crewe 6-4 at Portman Road in 2004

We take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features the 6-4 win over Crewe, and an infamous cup defeat at Lincoln City.

The Portman Road scoreboard tells the story of an incredible 10 goal thriller in 2004The Portman Road scoreboard tells the story of an incredible 10 goal thriller in 2004

We begin today in 2017, when Town were knocked out of the FA Cup third round by non-league Lincoln City, as Nathan Arnold scored an injury-time winner at Sincil Bank to record a famous FA Cup third round replay victory on live TV.

Lincoln City's Nathan Arnold scores his sides winning goal to knock Town out of the third round of the FA Cup in 2017Lincoln City's Nathan Arnold scores his sides winning goal to knock Town out of the third round of the FA Cup in 2017

Ten-years ago today, David Norris was among the scorers as Town beat Crystal Palace 4-1 at Selhurst Park, leaving the Blues just four points off the play-offs in the Championship.

David Norris celebrates scoring at Palace in 2009David Norris celebrates scoring at Palace in 2009

There were two goals apiece for Tommy Miller and Shefki Kuqi as the Blues beat Crewe Alexandra 6-4 at Portman Road in a thrill-a-minute goal fest in 2004, while the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw with Coventry City at Portman Road in 1976.

Noel Hunt celebrates his second goal as the Blues won 3-1 at Millwall in 2015Noel Hunt celebrates his second goal as the Blues won 3-1 at Millwall in 2015

And finally on this day in 2015, Noel Hunt scored twice as the Blues beat Millwall 3-1 at The New Den to put Town second in the Championship, while the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw with 10-man Middlesbrough at The Riverside Stadium in 1998.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two further arrests made in Joe Pooley murder probe

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Former Las Vegas show girl teaches pole dancing and burlesque in Suffolk

Donna Berry pole dancing Picture: SHE SIZZLES

Watch Lambert’s pre-Blackburn press conference - LIVE from 1pm

Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Woodbridge facing the biggest of tests, with Histon the opponents twice in two weeks!

Aaron Churchyard heads home for Woodbridge at Histon in the exciting 5-4 Histon win over the Pecker in the Vase earlier in the seson. The teams meet at Histon again this weekend. Photo: MATTHEW SMITH

It’s snow joke - the first few flakes have fallen

Have you seen snow yet? Picture: JANICE POULSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists