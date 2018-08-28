Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: A 10-goal thriller and FA Cup defeat to Lincoln City

Tommy Miller celebrates scoring his one of his two goals on this day as the Blues beat Crewe 6-4 at Portman Road in 2004

We take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features the 6-4 win over Crewe, and an infamous cup defeat at Lincoln City.

The Portman Road scoreboard tells the story of an incredible 10 goal thriller in 2004 The Portman Road scoreboard tells the story of an incredible 10 goal thriller in 2004

We begin today in 2017, when Town were knocked out of the FA Cup third round by non-league Lincoln City, as Nathan Arnold scored an injury-time winner at Sincil Bank to record a famous FA Cup third round replay victory on live TV.

Lincoln City's Nathan Arnold scores his sides winning goal to knock Town out of the third round of the FA Cup in 2017 Lincoln City's Nathan Arnold scores his sides winning goal to knock Town out of the third round of the FA Cup in 2017

Ten-years ago today, David Norris was among the scorers as Town beat Crystal Palace 4-1 at Selhurst Park, leaving the Blues just four points off the play-offs in the Championship.

David Norris celebrates scoring at Palace in 2009 David Norris celebrates scoring at Palace in 2009

There were two goals apiece for Tommy Miller and Shefki Kuqi as the Blues beat Crewe Alexandra 6-4 at Portman Road in a thrill-a-minute goal fest in 2004, while the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw with Coventry City at Portman Road in 1976.

Noel Hunt celebrates his second goal as the Blues won 3-1 at Millwall in 2015 Noel Hunt celebrates his second goal as the Blues won 3-1 at Millwall in 2015

And finally on this day in 2015, Noel Hunt scored twice as the Blues beat Millwall 3-1 at The New Den to put Town second in the Championship, while the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw with 10-man Middlesbrough at The Riverside Stadium in 1998.