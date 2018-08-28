Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Lee scores twice and Town put five past Stoke in Baltacha’s debut

We take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Alan Lee scoring twice and Town put five past Stoke City at Portman Road...

We begin today in 2006 when Alan Lee scored twice to give the Blues a 2-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s. The forward joined the Blues from Cardiff for £100,000 a week prior.

In 1989, Sergei Baltacha scored on his Town debut as the Blues beat Stoke City 5-1 at Portman Road with Soviet international joining the Blues from Dynamo Kiev that week.

And finally on this day in 1961, Ted Phillips scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield in the Division One as Town made it six games unbeaten in the league, while Town drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Portman Road in 1995.