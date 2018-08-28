Nostalgia
On this day in Town history: Lee scores twice and Town put five past Stoke in Baltacha’s debut
PUBLISHED: 15:24 21 January 2019
We take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Alan Lee scoring twice and Town put five past Stoke City at Portman Road...
Alan Lee celebrates one of his two goals as the Blues won 2-0 at Southampton in 2006
We begin today in 2006 when Alan Lee scored twice to give the Blues a 2-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s. The forward joined the Blues from Cardiff for £100,000 a week prior.
Sergei Baltacha scored on his Town debut as the Blues beat Stoke 5-1 at Portman Road in 1989
In 1989, Sergei Baltacha scored on his Town debut as the Blues beat Stoke City 5-1 at Portman Road with Soviet international joining the Blues from Dynamo Kiev that week.
John Wark and Stuart Slater scored as the Blues drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Portman Road in 1995
And finally on this day in 1961, Ted Phillips scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield in the Division One as Town made it six games unbeaten in the league, while Town drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Portman Road in 1995.