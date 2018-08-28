Snow

On this day in Town history: Sir Alf Ramsey was born and Paul Jewell wins first home game

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 January 2019

Sir Alf Ramsey was born on this day in 1920

We take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Paul Jewells’ first home game in charge of Ipswich and it’s also the day that Sir Alf Ramsey was born...

Carlos Edwards scores the winning goal against Doncaster in 2011. Picture: SIMON PARKERCarlos Edwards scores the winning goal against Doncaster in 2011. Picture: SIMON PARKER

We begin today in 2011 when Connor Wickham was among the scorers as the Blues beat Doncaster 3-2 at Portman Road in Paul Jewell’s first home game as Town manager in the Championship.

Connor Wickham celebrates his goal against Doncaster as the Blues beat Doncaster 3-2 at Portman Road in 2011Connor Wickham celebrates his goal against Doncaster as the Blues beat Doncaster 3-2 at Portman Road in 2011

In 2005, the table-topping Blues drew 1-1 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium with Darren Bent scoring his 11th goal of the season in the 90th minute, but Ivar Ingimarsson equalised for the Royals with virtually the last kick of the game.

Darren Bent scored in the 90th minute as Town drew 1-1 with Reading in 2005Darren Bent scored in the 90th minute as Town drew 1-1 with Reading in 2005

Town progressed to the fourth round of the Full Members Cup as the Blues beat Oxford United 2-1 at Portman Road in 1991, thanks to goals from Simon Milton and Jason Dozzell.

Simon Milton celebrates his goal as Town beat Oxford United 2-1 at Portman Road in the Full Members cup in 1991Simon Milton celebrates his goal as Town beat Oxford United 2-1 at Portman Road in the Full Members cup in 1991

And finally on this day in 2000, Town drew 1-1 with Bolton as Matt Holland scored late on to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games, while Allan Hunter scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Coventry City in a Division One clash at Highfield Road in 1972.

Paul Jewell took charge of his first Portman Road game as Town beat Doncaster 3-2 at home in 2011Paul Jewell took charge of his first Portman Road game as Town beat Doncaster 3-2 at home in 2011

Also on this day in 1920, legendary Town and England manager Sir Alf Ramsey was born. He led the Blues to the First Divison title in 1961/62 and, of course, went on to lead England to their famous 1966 World Cup win.

