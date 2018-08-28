Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Town knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup and rout West Brom

Ipswich Town fans at the Emirates Stadium as the Blues were knocked out of the League Cup semi-final by Arsenal in 2011 Archant

We take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features the Blues knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup and Town playing Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium.

Paul Mason jumps over a challenge during Town's 5-0 win over West Brom at Portman Road in January 1997 Paul Mason jumps over a challenge during Town's 5-0 win over West Brom at Portman Road in January 1997

We begin today in 1997, when Paul Mason was among the scorers as Town put five past West Brom at Portman Road to make it three wins in a row in Division One.

John Wark scoring one of his two goals as the Blues beat Watford 5-2 at Portman Road in 1988 John Wark scoring one of his two goals as the Blues beat Watford 5-2 at Portman Road in 1988

In 1988, John Wark scored twice as the Blues beat Watford 5-2 at Portman Road in the third round of the Full Members Cup, before losing in the next round at Coventry City.

Mick Mills scored as the Blues knocked out Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round Mick Mills scored as the Blues knocked out Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round

Town knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup on this day in 1975 when Mick Mills scored as the Blues reached the fifth round, but the Blues also lost 3-0 at Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final second leg in 2011, having gone into the game with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

Paul Anderson celebrates scoring Town's second goal with Daryl Murphy and Christophe Berra Paul Anderson celebrates scoring Town's second goal with Daryl Murphy and Christophe Berra

And finally Ipswich recorded their first win of 2014 with a 2-0 victory over Reading at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Daryl Murphy and Paul Anderson, to end their run of four Championship games without a win.