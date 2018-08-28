On this day in Town history: Town knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup and rout West Brom
PUBLISHED: 15:44 25 January 2019
We take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features the Blues knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup and Town playing Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium.
We begin today in 1997, when Paul Mason was among the scorers as Town put five past West Brom at Portman Road to make it three wins in a row in Division One.
In 1988, John Wark scored twice as the Blues beat Watford 5-2 at Portman Road in the third round of the Full Members Cup, before losing in the next round at Coventry City.
Town knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup on this day in 1975 when Mick Mills scored as the Blues reached the fifth round, but the Blues also lost 3-0 at Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final second leg in 2011, having gone into the game with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.
And finally Ipswich recorded their first win of 2014 with a 2-0 victory over Reading at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Daryl Murphy and Paul Anderson, to end their run of four Championship games without a win.