On this day in Town history: Victories in the FA Cup and Derby Day glory
PUBLISHED: 20:00 02 January 2019
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features wins in the FA Cup and Derby Day glory.....
We begin today in 1995 when Chris Kiwomya scored twice as Town beat Leicester City 4-1 at Portman Road in the Premier League, with a young Adam Tanner also among the scorers on his Town debut.
In 2010, the Blues beat nine-man Blackpool 2-1 at Portman Road to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup, thanks to goals from Jack Colback and Owen Garvan. Incredibly, this was the last time the Blues won a third round tie in the competition!
Town also progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup in 1982 when Alan Brazil scored twice as the Blues won 3-2 at Birmingham, while Town won 1-0 at Tranmere in the third round of the FA Cup in 1999, with future Town defender John McGreal scoring an own goal.
And finally on this day in 1964, Gerry Baker scored twice as the Blues beat Norwich 3-0 in the East Anglian Derby, while 30 years ago today Simon Milton was among the scorers as Town beat Leicester 2-0 at Portman Road.
Also Happy Birthday to former Town captain Jason de Vos who turns 45 today, he made 179 appearances and scored 11 goals for the Blues between 2004 to 2008,