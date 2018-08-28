Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

On this day in Town history: Victories in the FA Cup and Derby Day glory

PUBLISHED: 20:00 02 January 2019

Chris Kiwomya is mobbed by delighted team-mates after scoring one of his two goals in Town's 4-1 win over Leicester.

Chris Kiwomya is mobbed by delighted team-mates after scoring one of his two goals in Town's 4-1 win over Leicester.

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features wins in the FA Cup and Derby Day glory.....

A delighted Adam Tanner scoring on his Ipswich Town debut against Leicester on this day in 1995.A delighted Adam Tanner scoring on his Ipswich Town debut against Leicester on this day in 1995.

We begin today in 1995 when Chris Kiwomya scored twice as Town beat Leicester City 4-1 at Portman Road in the Premier League, with a young Adam Tanner also among the scorers on his Town debut.

On this day in 2010, Town won their last third round FA Cup tie against Blackpool, with Owen Garvan and Jack Colback the scorers in a 2-1 win.On this day in 2010, Town won their last third round FA Cup tie against Blackpool, with Owen Garvan and Jack Colback the scorers in a 2-1 win.

In 2010, the Blues beat nine-man Blackpool 2-1 at Portman Road to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup, thanks to goals from Jack Colback and Owen Garvan. Incredibly, this was the last time the Blues won a third round tie in the competition!

Alan Brazil scored twice as Town won 3-2 at Birmingham on this day in 1982Alan Brazil scored twice as Town won 3-2 at Birmingham on this day in 1982

Town also progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup in 1982 when Alan Brazil scored twice as the Blues won 3-2 at Birmingham, while Town won 1-0 at Tranmere in the third round of the FA Cup in 1999, with future Town defender John McGreal scoring an own goal.

Jason de Vos turns 45 todayJason de Vos turns 45 today

And finally on this day in 1964, Gerry Baker scored twice as the Blues beat Norwich 3-0 in the East Anglian Derby, while 30 years ago today Simon Milton was among the scorers as Town beat Leicester 2-0 at Portman Road.

Also Happy Birthday to former Town captain Jason de Vos who turns 45 today, he made 179 appearances and scored 11 goals for the Blues between 2004 to 2008,

