Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Victories over Manchester United and Aston Villa...

Clive Woods celebrates his goal as the Blues beat Man United 2-1 at Portman Road in 1977 Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features victories over Manchester United and Aston Villa....

Mick Lambert scoring one of his three goals as Halifax Town were no match for Ipswich as they Blues won 3-1 in the third round of the FA cup in 1976 Mick Lambert scoring one of his three goals as Halifax Town were no match for Ipswich as they Blues won 3-1 in the third round of the FA cup in 1976

We start today in 1976 when Mick Lambert scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Halifax 3-1 at Portman Road to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Paul Marnier scored as Town beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Portman Road, in 1981, in the third round.

Jon Stead celebrates scoring his goal and Town's third as they knock out League Two side Chesterfield in 2009 Jon Stead celebrates scoring his goal and Town's third as they knock out League Two side Chesterfield in 2009

In 2004, Town again progressed to the fourth round as the Blues beat Derby 3-0 at Portman Road, while Jon Stead was among the scorers as the Blues ended League Two side Chesterfield’s FA Cup run after winning 3-0 at Portman Road in 2009.

Darren Currie celebrates scoring one of his two goals as Town won 2-1 at Plymouth in 2005 Darren Currie celebrates scoring one of his two goals as Town won 2-1 at Plymouth in 2005

And it was on this day in 1977, Clive Woods was among the scorers as Town beat Man United 2-1 at Portman Road to begin the New Year with a win and remain three games unbeaten in Division One.

Finally on this day in 2005, Darren Currie scored twice as Town beat Plymouth 2-1 at Home Park to increase their lead at the top of the Championship to five points. Town won 2-1 at Port Vale in 2000 to make it 11 games unbeaten in Division One.