Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Victories over Manchester United and Aston Villa...

PUBLISHED: 05:00 03 January 2019

Clive Woods celebrates his goal as the Blues beat Man United 2-1 at Portman Road in 1977

Clive Woods celebrates his goal as the Blues beat Man United 2-1 at Portman Road in 1977

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features victories over Manchester United and Aston Villa....

Mick Lambert scoring one of his three goals as Halifax Town were no match for Ipswich as they Blues won 3-1 in the third round of the FA cup in 1976Mick Lambert scoring one of his three goals as Halifax Town were no match for Ipswich as they Blues won 3-1 in the third round of the FA cup in 1976

We start today in 1976 when Mick Lambert scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Halifax 3-1 at Portman Road to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Paul Marnier scored as Town beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Portman Road, in 1981, in the third round.

Jon Stead celebrates scoring his goal and Town's third as they knock out League Two side Chesterfield in 2009Jon Stead celebrates scoring his goal and Town's third as they knock out League Two side Chesterfield in 2009

In 2004, Town again progressed to the fourth round as the Blues beat Derby 3-0 at Portman Road, while Jon Stead was among the scorers as the Blues ended League Two side Chesterfield’s FA Cup run after winning 3-0 at Portman Road in 2009.

Darren Currie celebrates scoring one of his two goals as Town won 2-1 at Plymouth in 2005Darren Currie celebrates scoring one of his two goals as Town won 2-1 at Plymouth in 2005

And it was on this day in 1977, Clive Woods was among the scorers as Town beat Man United 2-1 at Portman Road to begin the New Year with a win and remain three games unbeaten in Division One.

Finally on this day in 2005, Darren Currie scored twice as Town beat Plymouth 2-1 at Home Park to increase their lead at the top of the Championship to five points. Town won 2-1 at Port Vale in 2000 to make it 11 games unbeaten in Division One.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road will be closed from January 7 in Stowmarket Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

Ellis Harrison pictured after the final whistle in the 3-2 defeat by Millwall. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Under 18s losing out in waiting times for first mental health appointments

People aged 18 and under are waiting longer for mental health appointments in parts of Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage girl arrested on suspicion of throwing stones at windows on housing estate

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

‘I have a big fear of going to sleep and not waking up’ - ex-soldier speaks of car crash recovery battle

Randy Akam with his friend Ian Dufuor, Mr Akam has to wear a padded hat whenever he leaves the house in case he suffers another seizure Picture: IAN DUFOUR

Babysitters - how much should we pay them and would you book one on an app?

How much do you pay your babysitter? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I can’t leave him to be out there alone’ - owner’s search for dog that went missing two years ago

Ms Perry has spent thousands trying to bring China home Picture: MEL PERRY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists