On this day in Town history: Victories over Manchester United and Aston Villa...
PUBLISHED: 05:00 03 January 2019
Archant
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features victories over Manchester United and Aston Villa....
We start today in 1976 when Mick Lambert scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Halifax 3-1 at Portman Road to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Paul Marnier scored as Town beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Portman Road, in 1981, in the third round.
In 2004, Town again progressed to the fourth round as the Blues beat Derby 3-0 at Portman Road, while Jon Stead was among the scorers as the Blues ended League Two side Chesterfield’s FA Cup run after winning 3-0 at Portman Road in 2009.
And it was on this day in 1977, Clive Woods was among the scorers as Town beat Man United 2-1 at Portman Road to begin the New Year with a win and remain three games unbeaten in Division One.
Finally on this day in 2005, Darren Currie scored twice as Town beat Plymouth 2-1 at Home Park to increase their lead at the top of the Championship to five points. Town won 2-1 at Port Vale in 2000 to make it 11 games unbeaten in Division One.