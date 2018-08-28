Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Town’s last win at Forest and John Lyall resigns

John Lyall resigned as Ipswich Town manager on this day in 1994

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Town’s last win at Nottingham Forest and John Lyall quitting as Ipswich Town manager.......

We begin on this day in 1987 when Romeo Zondervan scored twice as the Blues beat Bradford City 4-0 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in the 1987-88 season, while Town made it eight games unbeaten as they drew 0-0 with Bristol City at Ashton Gate in 2009.

20 years ago today, Bobby Petta scored as Town beat Birmingham 1-0 at Portman Road to keep their 14th clean sheet of the season, while Matt Holland scored as the Blues won at Forest in 1999, the club’s last win at the City Ground.

Also on this day in 1994, John Lyall resigned as Town manager with the club bottom of the Premier League, He managed 231 games between 1990 to 1994 and his last game in charge was two days prior in Town’s 2-1 home defeat to Man City.

And finally on this day in 1992, Chris Kiwomya scored as the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw with Coventry City at Highfield Road, while in 1972, Town beat Coventry 2-0 at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Dave Johnson and Trevor Whymark.

Also on this day in 1994, Town midfielder Grant Ward was born. He has made 96 appearances and scored eight goals so far for Town.