Nostalgia

On this day in Town’s history: Haynes scores twice as Town beat Norwich

In 2006, Town beat Norwich 3-1 at Portman Road

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we remember when Danny Haynes scored twice against Norwich as Town win the East Anglian derby

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Haynes scored twice as he came on as a sub in Town's 3-1 win over Norwich in 2006 Danny Haynes scored twice as he came on as a sub in Town's 3-1 win over Norwich in 2006

We begin today in 2006 when Danny Haynes scored twice as the Blues beat local rivals Norwich City at Portman Road for their their first East Anglian derby win at Portman Road since 1998.

In 1996, Town beat Swindon 3-2 at Portman Road In 1996, Town beat Swindon 3-2 at Portman Road

In 1996, Gerry Creaney was among the scorers as Town beat Swindon 3-2 at Portman Road, this was the Scots only goal for the Blues during his brief loan spell at the club from Man City in the 1996-77 season.

All smiles for Ipswich after Gavin Williams gave Ipswich the lead at Coventry on this day in 2005 All smiles for Ipswich after Gavin Williams gave Ipswich the lead at Coventry on this day in 2005

And finally on this day in 1977, Trevor Whymark scored twice as Town drew 3-3 with Everton at Portman Road, while Gavin Williams scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Coventry City at the Richoa Arena in 2005 to make it three draws in a row for Town during that period