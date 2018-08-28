On this day in Town’s history: Haynes scores twice as Town beat Norwich
PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 November 2018
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we remember when Danny Haynes scored twice against Norwich as Town win the East Anglian derby
We begin today in 2006 when Danny Haynes scored twice as the Blues beat local rivals Norwich City at Portman Road for their their first East Anglian derby win at Portman Road since 1998.
In 1996, Gerry Creaney was among the scorers as Town beat Swindon 3-2 at Portman Road, this was the Scots only goal for the Blues during his brief loan spell at the club from Man City in the 1996-77 season.
And finally on this day in 1977, Trevor Whymark scored twice as Town drew 3-3 with Everton at Portman Road, while Gavin Williams scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Coventry City at the Richoa Arena in 2005 to make it three draws in a row for Town during that period