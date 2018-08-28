Sunshine and Showers

On this day in Town history: John Wark scores twice and Town progress in the cup

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 November 2018

John Wark scored twice on this day in 1993

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features John Wark scoring twice in a draw with Swindon, while the Blues progressed in the League Cup.

We begin today from 1984 when Town progressed to the fifth round of the League Cup, after beating Oxford United 2-1 at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Mich D’Avray and Romeo Zondervan.

Fiftheen-years ago today, John Wark scored twice as Town drew 2-2 with Swindon at the County Ground, while Brian Talbot scored as Town drew 1-1 with Leeds United at Portman Road in 1976.

And finally on this day in 1982, Town beat Southampton 1-0 at St Marys, thanks to a goal from Frans Thijssen to make it back to back wins in the league.

