On this day in Town history: Victories over Manchester City, Southampton and Wolves

PUBLISHED: 10:32 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:32 24 November 2018

On this day in 1973, Trevor Whymark scored twice in Town's 2-1 win over Man City

On this day in 1973, Trevor Whymark scored twice in Town's 2-1 win over Man City

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today remembers victories over Man City, Southampton and Wolves......

On this day in 1999, Town beat Wolves 1-0 at Portman RoadOn this day in 1999, Town beat Wolves 1-0 at Portman Road

We begin today from 1973 when Trevor Whymark scored twice as Town beat Man City 2-1 at Portman Road, while the Blues beat Southampton 3-1 at Portman Road in 1979.

Jason Dozzell scored as Town drew 1-1 with Bristol City in 1990Jason Dozzell scored as Town drew 1-1 with Bristol City in 1990

James Scowcroft scored his eighth goal of the 1999-00 as Town beat Wolves 1-0 at Portman Road for their first win in five games in 1999.

Fifthteen years ago today, Town drew 0-0 with Man United at Old TraffordFifthteen years ago today, Town drew 0-0 with Man United at Old Trafford

In 1990, Jason Dozzell scored as Town drew 1-1 with Bristol City at Portman Road to make it three draws in a row that season, while DJ Campbell equalised from the spot as Town drew 1-1 with Peterborough United at Portman Road in 2012.

And finally on this day in 1993, Town held Man United to a goaless draw at Old Trafford.

RSCPA calls for donations as it prepares to help thousands of animals in need

08:38 Dominic Moffitt
The RSPCA received 1,715 calls from people in Suffolk and Essex to their animal cruelty hotline last Christmas Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA has revealed it received more than 1,700 calls to its cruelty hotline last Christmas from concerned residents in Suffolk and Essex.

Stabbing accused: ‘I thought I was going to be killed’

26 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has told a court he pulled out a knife because he thought he was going to be killed.

Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion eye most ambitious visitor targets for 10 years

09:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Silent discos and themed days at Ipswich Museum have helped bring in visitors Picture: IBC

Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion have set their most ambitious visitor number targets for a decade, in a bid to turn around falling school trips.

‘Keyboard warriors’ spreading spite are adding to police workload, says top officer

06:45 Andrew Papworth
Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Aggressive “keyboard warriors” are burdening police with additional work as officers are forced to investigate spiteful comments being spread on social media.

‘It’s shocking’ – Campaigners’ fury after visually impaired woman accused of being ‘fake’

05:30 Amy Gibbons
Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Disability campaigners have reacted with disgust after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at a Suffolk station.

A plea from a family to find their daughter’s killer is among our must read stories

05:00 Megan Aldous
Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The unsolved murder of Karen Hales once again made headlines this week as her family renewed appeals for information 25 years after her death.

Cold weather here to stay as the weekend begins

08:13 Dominic Moffitt
It's looking cloudy and cold across much of East Anglia today Picture: ARCHANT

It may feel fairly warm for a November morning but things are not going to get much warmer across East Anglia as the day progresses.

Donated tickets help Ipswich Town to second highest attendance of the season

Yesterday, 22:29 Katy Sandalls
Portman Road football stadium, Ipswich. Picture: MATT STOTT

Ipswich Town enjoyed there second highest attendance of the season in their match against West Brom with nearly a thousand tickets being donated for the game.

Updated A14 re-opened after lorry goes over the central reservation

Yesterday, 18:53 Katy Sandalls
A Suffolk police picture shows the damage to both vehicles involved in the incident Picture; NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING

Drivers reported delays in and around Ipswich this evening after a collision between a car and a lorry.

As one flagship Marks and Spencer store moves out, what next for the empty town centre retail space?

Yesterday, 18:03 Jessica Hill
Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

On Tuesday, a town centre will lose its biggest store and it is unknown what, if anything, will ever move in in its place.

