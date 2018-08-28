Partly Cloudy

On this day in Town history: Two wins over Manchester City

PUBLISHED: 10:23 25 November 2018

Town won 3-2 at Man City on this day in 2000

PA Archive/PA Images

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features two victories over Manchester City and a five-goal thriller against Portsmouth....

Chris Kiwomya scored in Town's draw with Oldham on this day in 1989Chris Kiwomya scored in Town's draw with Oldham on this day in 1989

We begin today from 2000 when Marcus Stewart scored twice as the Blues beat Man City 3-2 at Maine Road put Town third in the Premier League, while Town won 2-1 at Man City in 1978, thanks to goals from Eric Gates and Brian Talbot.

Kevin Wilson was among the scorers as Town won 2-0 at Reading in 1986Kevin Wilson was among the scorers as Town won 2-0 at Reading in 1986

In 1986, Town won 2-0 at Reading thanks to goals from John Deehan and Kevin Wilson, while the Blues remained seven games unbeaten in the league as Chris Kiwomya scored in Town’s 1-1 draw with Oldham at Portman Road.

Ian Marshall celebrates his goal as Town beat Portsmouth 3-2 at Portman Road in 1995Ian Marshall celebrates his goal as Town beat Portsmouth 3-2 at Portman Road in 1995

And finally on this day in 1995, Ian Marshall was among the scorers as Town beat Portsmouth 3-2 at Portman Road.

