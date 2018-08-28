On this day in Town history: Gregory scores a hat-trick in Watford win
PUBLISHED: 12:12 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:12 21 November 2018
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back to David Gregory scoring a hat-trick as Town progressed to the next round of the League Cup.
We begin today in 1989 when Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town beat Watford 4-1 at Portman Road to progress to the third round of the Full Members Cup.
In 2015, Daryl Murphy scored as Town drew 2-2 with Wolves at Portman Road, while Chris Kiwomya scored as Town drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in 1992.
It was on this day in 1987, that David Lowe scored his seventh goal of the season as Town beat Oldham 2-0 at Portman Road, while the Blues beat Middlesborough 2-1 at Portman Road for their first win in three games in the 1978-79 season.
And finally on this day in 1999, the first East Anglian derby of the season ended in a goalless draw at Carrow Road, while Town were also held to goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road, live on TV in 2009.