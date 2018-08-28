Sunny

On this day in Town history: Fred Barber and his Freddie Kruger mask!

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 December 2018

Fred Barber played just once for Town on loan from Luton. He used to run out onto the pitch wearing a Freddie Kruger mask from the film Nightmare on Elm Street

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features wins over Blackburn and Aston Villa......plus a masked man!

Tony Mowbray scored a late equaliser as the Blues drew 2-2 with Wolves on this day in 1995Tony Mowbray scored a late equaliser as the Blues drew 2-2 with Wolves on this day in 1995

We begin today five years ago when Frank Nouble was among the scorers as Town beat Blackburn 3-1 at Portman Road to claim their first home win since the end of September.

Town beat Blackburn 3-1 at home on this day in 2013Town beat Blackburn 3-1 at home on this day in 2013

In 2003, the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, thanks to a goal from Darren Bent, while the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw with Sunderland at Roker Park in 1983.

Darren Bent scored as Town drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in 2013Darren Bent scored as Town drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in 2013

Town beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Portman Road on this day in 1977, thanks to goals from Eric Gates and Trevor Whymark, while 10 years ago today the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw with Plymouth at Portman Road.

Matt Richards scored from the spot as Town drew 1-1 with Wolves in 2005Matt Richards scored from the spot as Town drew 1-1 with Wolves in 2005

It was on this day in 1995 that Tony Mowbray scored a late equaliser as Town drew 2-2 with Wolves at the Molineux live on TV – a match notable for Town keeper Fred Barber running onto the pitch wearing a Freddie Kruger mask before the game – while the Blues were also held to a 1-1 draw with Wolves at Portman Road in 2005.

And finally on this day in 1966, Ray Crawford was among the scorers as Town beat Bury 2-0 at Portman Road.

