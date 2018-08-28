Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: A win over Liverpool and Darren Bent scores again

Darren Bent is mobbed after scoring the equaliser at Crewe on this day in 2004

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features a win over Liverpool and Darren Bent making it a double figure scoring season already...

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darren Bent and Richard Naylor both scored on this day in 2004 Darren Bent and Richard Naylor both scored on this day in 2004

We begin today’s on this day from 1976 when Paul Mariner scored his third goal in five games since joining the Blues from Plymouth as Town beat Liverpool 1-0 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in the 1976-77 season.

Paul Mariner scored on this day in 1976 Paul Mariner scored on this day in 1976

In 2004, Bent scored his 10th goal of the season as the Blues came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with Crewe at Gresty Road, while they were held to a goaless draw with Oldham at Portman Road in 1993.

Alan Brazil was at the double on this day in 1982 Alan Brazil was at the double on this day in 1982

And finally on this day in 1982, Alan Brazil scored twice as Town beat Sunderland 3-2 at Roker Park to make it five games unbeaten in the league.