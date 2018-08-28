Partly Cloudy

Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon jobs

PUBLISHED: 16:45 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:45 13 November 2018

Paul Hurst is the bookies' favourite for the jobs at Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon.

Archant

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst is the favourite in the betting as his former club Shrewsbury search for a new manager.

Paul Hurst has been linked with a return to Shrewsbury. Picture: PAPaul Hurst has been linked with a return to Shrewsbury. Picture: PA

He is also favourite for the vacant AFC Wimbledon job, following the departure of Neal Ardley yesterday, but it is the potential return to Shrewsbury which offers the most intrigue.

The Shropshire side fired John Askey on Monday, following a difficult start to his tenure after replacing Hurst in the summer.

It completes a triangle of failed managerial appointments, with Hurst fired from Ipswich in October, Askey relieved of his duties after replacing Hurst at Shrewsbury and Mark Yates sacked at Macclesfield just 16 games after replacing Askey there.

Hurst saved Shrewsbury from relegation after joining the club in 2016/17 and transformed the Shrews into League One promotion contenders the following season, before losing in the League One play-off final in May. He was sacked after recording just one win in 15 games as Ipswich Town manager.

Paul Hurst was sacked by Ipswich Town after 148 days in charge. Picture: ARCHANTPaul Hurst was sacked by Ipswich Town after 148 days in charge. Picture: ARCHANT

But he is now in the running for a return to Shrewsbury, according to the bookmakers at least.

He is favourite at even money with some bookmakers, with former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer also tipped to land the job.

The Shropshire Star reported Hurst to be ‘in the running’ yesterday while a poll run on the newspaper’s website had Hurst as the supporters’ choice to return as he polled 50 per cent of the vote. Former Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy also appeared on the voting list, polling 19 per cent of the vote.

Hurst’s departure in May, just days after Shrewsbury’s play-off final loss to Rotherham, split opinion in Shropshire with CEO Brian Caldwell claiming the Blues made an illegal approach for Hurst and assistant Chris Doig’s services. Ipswich later issued a statement insisting everything was done by the book.

There was further animosity when the Blues made bids for star players Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan, with the pair handing in transfer requests to force through moves to Portman Road.

But Hurst has now been linked with a quick return to work, with a club now sitting 18th in the third tier.

Hurst took Shrewsbury to last season's League One play-off final. Picture: PAHurst took Shrewsbury to last season's League One play-off final. Picture: PA

Other names in the frame for the Shrewsbury job include Paul Heckingbottam, Ardley and Darren Ferguson.

Hurst was also briefly the favourite for the newly vacant Notts County post, following the sacking of Harry Kewell this morning. Ardley is the favourite to replace the Australian at Meadow Lane.

