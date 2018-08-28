Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Watch Paul Lambert’s press conference ahead of Ipswich Town v West Brom LIVE from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 10:20 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 21 November 2018

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues return to action following the international break with a televised clash against the Baggies at Portman Road.

The game Lambert’s third in charge of the Blues since being appointed in place of Paul Hurst, with both gomes resulting in draws despite positive performances.

Those games were against Preston and Reading, who are in the lower reaches of the Championship, but tonight sees Lambert’s side face a Baggies team in the thick of the promotion battle.

Darren Moore’s side were relegated from the Premier League last season but still boast a host of top flight talent, with the Hawthorns side sitting fifth in the table ahead Friday’s game.

You can watch Lambert’s press conference ahead of the game right here.

Topic Tags:

Date set for final consultation on new Sizewell nuclear plant

09:07 Jessica Hill
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

EDF Energy has announced the launch date for the third stage of the public consultation for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, Sizewell C.

Updated Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

08:06 Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

05:30 Tom Potter
Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The family of a brutally murdered Ipswich woman have made an impassioned plea for help in finally bringing her killer to justice, 25 years on.

Suffolk airbase will be the first permanent international site for US Air Force F-35s in Europe

09:03 Jessica Hill
The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has awarded a £160m contract to Kier VolkerFitzpatrick to get RAF Lakenheath ready for two squadrons of US F-35s.

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

08:52 Mariam Ghaemi
Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is hailed as one of the best in Europe and is right on our doorstep in Suffolk.

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

08:33 Tom Potter
Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

A police employee has been ordered to repay almost £1,700 in fraudulent expenses claims.

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Yesterday, 16:44 Jake Foxford
Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Worried neighbours in an Ipswich street claim brazen drug dealing is taking place in front of children returning home from school.

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

Yesterday, 19:18 Suzanne Day
There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There is good news for bargain hunters in Stowmarket as a discount store bids to make a return to the town.

Christmas Day Dip sponsor to take plunge – and help boost fundraising

Yesterday, 18:55 Richard Cornwell
More than 400 people are expected to take part in this year's Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: GREGG BROWN

David Button will lead by example as he joins more than 400 fundraisers to brave the wintry weather on Christmas morning and run into the sea at Felixstowe.

Suffolk company develops unique technology to defend our devices against cyber-attacks

Yesterday, 17:53 Jessica Hill
Professor Klaus McDonald-Maier of Metrarc

A ground-breaking tech company that recently relocated from Cambridge to Suffolk has been working with University of Essex researchers on technology designed to make our online data safer.

Most read

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Updated Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

E-fit released in connection with Ipswich stalking investigation

An efit has been issued by Suffolk police in connection with the investigation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

Why isn’t the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run coming to Ravenswood?

Santa and Rudolph won't be visiting Ravenswood this year Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide