Watch Paul Lambert’s press conference ahead of Ipswich Town v West Brom LIVE from 1pm

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues return to action following the international break with a televised clash against the Baggies at Portman Road.

The game Lambert’s third in charge of the Blues since being appointed in place of Paul Hurst, with both gomes resulting in draws despite positive performances.

Those games were against Preston and Reading, who are in the lower reaches of the Championship, but tonight sees Lambert’s side face a Baggies team in the thick of the promotion battle.

Darren Moore’s side were relegated from the Premier League last season but still boast a host of top flight talent, with the Hawthorns side sitting fifth in the table ahead Friday’s game.

You can watch Lambert’s press conference ahead of the game right here.