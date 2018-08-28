Watch Paul Lambert’s pre-match press conference LIVE from 1pm

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s visit of Wigan Athletic.

The Scot is still looking for his first victory as Ipswich manager, following a run of two draws and four defeats in his opening six games.

The Blues are on run of four-successive defeats, following losses to West Brom, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

Saturday’s visit of Wigan represents a chance to find that first win, with the Latics sitting 16th in the table.

The Blues remain bottom and are now eight points adrift of safety (Millwall in 21st) and are seven behind both Reading and Bolton immediately above them.

