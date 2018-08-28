Sunshine and Showers

Watch Lambert’s pre-Blackburn press conference - LIVE from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 12:07 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 17 January 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the weekend visit to Blackburn.

The Blues go into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Rotherham, which has narrowed the gap to safety to seven points.

It’s a return to a former club for Lambert, who managed Rovers during the second half of the 2015/16 season.

Alam Judge could make his Ipswich debut in this game, after joining from Brentford, with the Irishman also speaking to the media today.

Lambert this morning released his open letter to the club’s supporters, in which he thanked them for their continued backing and urged them to stay with the team throughout the remaining games of the season.

Lambert will speak to the media from 1pm and you can watch it with us right here.

