Watch Lambert’s pre-Rotherham press conference LIVE from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 12:12 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 10 January 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media today. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media today. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the weekend’s visit of Rotherham.

It’s another vital game for the Blues as they look to bounce back from their FA Cup humbling at Accrington last weekend.

They are 10 points adrift of safety and rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, as they prepare to take on the side sitting immediately above the drop zone.

Lambert will also be asked questions regarding his January transfer business.

Collin Quaner and Simon Dawkins have already arrived this week, with the Blues linked with a move for free agent central defender James Collins.

You can watch Lambert’s press conference live from 1pm.

