Watch Ipswich boss Lambert on deadline day links, Knudsen situation and Sheffield Wednesday

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media earlier this afternoon.

Lambert’s press conference comes in the middle of transfer deadline day, with the Blues linked with two right-backs this morning.

Norwich’s Ivo Pinto was the first linked, while James Bree of Aston Villa is another deal being worked on by the Blues.

Lambert’s side take on Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, in what is set to be Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of the Hillsborough club.

Ipswich were beaten 2-1 in the reverse fixture in August, with Lucas Joao scoring twice in a game in which Toto Nsiala was shown a harsh red card.

After that, it’s the East Anglian Derby clash with Norwich.