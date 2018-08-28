‘He can make a contribution’ - Lambert on prospect of Harrison starting

Ellis Harrison impressed off the bench at Stoke. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Lambert believes striker Ellis Harrison has something to offer his side as the Welshman works towards full fitness.

Harrison injured ankle ligaments in training at the end of September and has since made two substitute appearances as part of his return.

He showed a string of good touches during his 10 minutes at Stoke last weekend, with Lambert pleased with his progress and confident he can add a new dimension to his side once fit and firing.

“He’s doing well Ellis,” Lambert said.

“Jordan (Roberts) has done well while Ellis was injured, when we came in, but he’s doing a lot better.

“In the last 10 minutes at Stoke he did well. He’s a young guy so he should be able to get around the pitch and he can make a contribution to it.

“He’s a big lad, his stature and he knows the way we play, and he’s certainly bubbly. I’ll give him that.”

Harrison moved to Portman Road for £750,000 from Bristol Rovers in the summer.

