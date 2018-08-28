Overcast

‘The challenge for him now is to stay out of the treatment room’ - Lambert on Huws’ return

PUBLISHED: 06:00 15 January 2019

Emyr Huws has been out for more than a year. Picture: ROSS HALS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has challenged Emyr Huws to keep himself fit and give his career a much-needed boost.

Huws was back on the bench for the game against Rotherham at the weekend.

The talented Welshman was back on the bench for Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Rotherham - more than a year on from his last senior appearance when he suffered a knee injury against Middlesbrough in December 2017.

Lambert believes Huws can be a major asset for Ipswich Town, but knows he must win his battle for fitness first if he is to become a key member of his side.

“Emyr is doing well having been out for a long, long time,” the Town boss told the club website.

“He’s in a good place at the moment. There is no question about his talent. He’s a very good footballer. The challenge for him now is to stay out of the treatment room.

“He has to get his career going. It’s important now for him to get back to playing football matches - week in, week out. When he’s back and playing regularly, he will be a big asset to us.”

Huws, 25, has made just five Ipswich appearances since making his move to Portman Road permanent in the summer of 2017, following a successful loan spell at the end of the previous season.

