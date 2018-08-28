Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 December 2018

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has insisted work is ongoing to try and bring in new recruits but has again warned that patience may be required.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert applauds the away fans at Loftus Road. Picture PagepixIpswich Manager Paul Lambert applauds the away fans at Loftus Road. Picture Pagepix

Lambert has stressed the need for reinforcements every since his arrival at Portman Road at the end of October, with the Blues now seven points from safety at the bottom of the Championship.

Marcus Evans was at the Blues’ 3-0 Boxing Day defeat to QPR, with Lambert in regular communication with the Ipswich owner as they work to add experience and quality to the squad.

MORE: ‘There’s no blame attached whatsoever’ - Lambert shoulders responsibility as errors lead to QPR loss

“I spoke to Marcus today to see where we are and we’re trying to get a few in,” Lambert said.

“Everybody knows we need a little bit of help, I’ve said that since day one.

“We’re trying, we’ve tried to get a few lads in. Hopefully that will happen. There’s a long way on that but hopefully something will happen.”

When asked about the possibility of deals being done early in the January window, Lambert replied: “We’ll try.

“If I can get them in for January 1 then great, but this could be a long window this one.”

MORE: Andy’s Angles: Five observations from Ipswich Town’s 3-0 Boxing Day loss at QPR

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in Potters Bar

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

John Lewis clearance sale starts

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

The amazing progress of Evie, the Ipswich girl born 12 weeks early

Evie decorating the tree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Check your homes for these potentially dangerous products

Waitrose in Saxmundham. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Why I’ll never like hunting – despite tucking into a dinner of roast pheasant!

I don't like the idea of hunts chasing wild animals. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Grey skies set to continue across the region

It will be a cloudy start for many today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists