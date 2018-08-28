‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has insisted work is ongoing to try and bring in new recruits but has again warned that patience may be required.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert applauds the away fans at Loftus Road. Picture Pagepix Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert applauds the away fans at Loftus Road. Picture Pagepix

Lambert has stressed the need for reinforcements every since his arrival at Portman Road at the end of October, with the Blues now seven points from safety at the bottom of the Championship.

Marcus Evans was at the Blues’ 3-0 Boxing Day defeat to QPR, with Lambert in regular communication with the Ipswich owner as they work to add experience and quality to the squad.

MORE: ‘There’s no blame attached whatsoever’ - Lambert shoulders responsibility as errors lead to QPR loss

“I spoke to Marcus today to see where we are and we’re trying to get a few in,” Lambert said.

“Everybody knows we need a little bit of help, I’ve said that since day one.

“We’re trying, we’ve tried to get a few lads in. Hopefully that will happen. There’s a long way on that but hopefully something will happen.”

When asked about the possibility of deals being done early in the January window, Lambert replied: “We’ll try.

“If I can get them in for January 1 then great, but this could be a long window this one.”

MORE: Andy’s Angles: Five observations from Ipswich Town’s 3-0 Boxing Day loss at QPR