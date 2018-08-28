‘He might move... nobody knows whether he moves’ - Lambert on Knudsen future

Unused Sub Jonas Knudsen waves to the travelling fans after the defeat at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has admitted he is unsure whether Jonas Knudsen will still be with the club by the time the January transfer window closes.

A grim-faced Paul Lambert after the defeat at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix A grim-faced Paul Lambert after the defeat at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

The Dane, who was dropped to the bench for this afternoon’s defeat by Middlesbrough, is out of contract in the summer and has suggested publicly that he may be ready for a new challenge following three-and-a-half years at Portman Road.

He has been linked with a return to Denmark as well as clubs in Germany, with Lambert unsure whether the Danish international will still be at the club by the time the window closes.

“He might move,” Lambert admitted. “Nobody knows whether he moves.

“He’s played a lot of games and I had to have a look at Myles (Kenlock), who I thought was excellent for his first game.

“If Jonas goes because of his contract situation then there is nothing we can do. That’s the way it is. It’s his last year contract wise.

“There is no pressure to let Jonas go. I just thought he’d played a lot of games. I thought Myles was excellent. His delivery was excellent and his defending was very, very good.

“As I said before, I’ll try and be fair with everybody and give them a chance.”

Speaking regarding his January plans following this afternoon’s loss at Middlesbrough, Lambert said: “We’re trying. We need a few in. There’s names we’ve identified and tried to get. It’s not just one or two. We need a few in to give them a hand.”

JONAS KNUDSEN’S IPSWICH TOWN TIMELINE

• Signed by Mick McCarthy from hometown club Esbjerg in July 2015 for £300k. Deal done after Terry Connor’s personal scouting mission. Arrives as a replacement for Tyrone Mings.

• 2015/16: Makes 43 starts in his debut season as the Blues finish seventh in Championship.

• 2016/17: Scores in both East Anglian derbies. Makes 38 starts as Town finish 16th.

• Dec 2017: Town take up their option to extend Knudsen’s contract until summer of 2019. Knudsen says he was happy to sign, even if he had no say in it.

• 2017/18: Makes 44 starts as Blues finish 12th. Recalled to the Denmark squad after a lengthy absence. Says he may have to consider his future ‘a bit more’ after McCarthy announces he’ll be leaving.

• Summer 2018: Goes to the World Cup with Denmark and, after flying home to see his prematurely born daughter, returns to start the last 16 defeat to Croatia. Reports of £1m bids from Middlesbrough and Stoke.

• In an interview for Kings of Anglia magazine, he reiterates his love for the Ipswich fans who ‘pay my wages’.

• 2018/19: Was told by new Blues boss Paul Hurst that contract talks could wait and he that had to prove himself. Started opening 12 games in all competitions but was then dropped for matches against Swansea and QPR.

• Has started both of Paul Lambert’s first two games in charge.