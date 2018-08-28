Heavy Showers

‘I won’t go weak’ – Lambert on his plans for FA Cup tie at Accrington Stanley

PUBLISHED: 06:00 07 December 2018

Paul Lambert signed a contract until 2020 when becoming Ipswich Town manager back in October. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Lambert signed a contract until 2020 when becoming Ipswich Town manager back in October. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he’ll ‘go as strong as I can’ when selecting his team for the FA Cup third round tie at League One side Accrington Stanley on January 5.

The Blues are 13 games without a victory in the competition stretching back to 2010.

In recent years, former boss Mick McCarthy regularly made sweeping changes to his team for knockout football and there were exits to lower league sides Preston, Portsmouth and Lincoln.

MORE: Lambert sees his long-term future at Ipswich – regardless of whether club stays up

On January’s trip to the Crown Ground, which comes in between vital home games against Millwall and Rotherham, Lambert said: “We’ll go there and try and get through. It’s a tough game on a small ground. I’ve been there before with Wycombe so I know what exactly it’s like.

“First and foremost we have to concentrate on the games we’ve got before then and then the cup game will take care of itself.

“But I’ll certainly go as strong as I can. It becomes contagious when you win games.”

MORE: Lambert hopes to make signings as soon as January transfer window opens

Lambert had already been quizzed on that issue at the shareholders’ AGM on Wednesday night. He said: “We are not good enough to put a second string side out. I won’t go weak, not in the predicament we’re in.”

Town’s U18s beat Andover Town 4-0 in the FA Youth Cup third round at Portman Road on Wednesday night.

Kieron Dyer and Adem Atay’s side are also flying high in the Professional Development League South Division.

MORE: ‘It’s a blow’ – Lambert reveals Skuse suffers knee injury in training

Lambert, who watched parts of the game either side of speaking at the AGM, said: “I never really take the result too seriously (in youth games), it’s about seeing who can step up to the 23s and ultimately the first team.

“There are one two there that I think are pretty decent. There’s a good little nucleus there.

“There are still a lot of distractions before they get to the first team though, but from the early signs I’ve seen they have been very good.”

