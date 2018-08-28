Sunshine and Showers

‘He’s a player the club should look to do something with’ - Lambert on Bishop contract

PUBLISHED: 06:00 18 January 2019

Teddy Bishop's contract expires this summer. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Teddy Bishop's contract expires this summer. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Paul Lambert believes Ipswich Town should ensure midfielder Teddy Bishop is tied down to a new deal.

Teddy Bishop has been plagued by injuries in recent years. Picture: STEVE WALLERTeddy Bishop has been plagued by injuries in recent years. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The midfielder, plagued by injuries in recent years, is back to full fitness following a hamstring injury which kept him out for more than a year and has now made four appearances under Lambert.

His contract is up this summer, after Ipswich took the option in his contract to extend it by 12 months last April, and Lambert hopes his future can be secured.

MORE: Lambert challenges fringe players to fight for places... as Donacien and Rowe get set for loan exit

“I think for myself with Bishop is that two years is a long time to not be playing,” Lambert said.

“He’s a talent but it was about whether he could sustain it. He’s doing well and has broken the back of it now and is training well. He looks sharper, fitter and stronger.

“He’s one player the club should look at and see if we can do something with him because I think he’s a really good player.”

Speaking recently, Bishop affirmed his desire to stay at ‘my club’.

MORE: What does the future hold for the Ipswich players left sat in the stands?

“The target is to help the club stay up but personally I want to win a new contract as well because I want to stay here,” he said.

“I’ve been here since age seven, 15 years or so. It’s my club.

“The difference this season, hopefully, is that I’m fit and I have a chance to show what I can do over the rest of the season.”

TEDDY BISHOP CAREER STATS

2014/15: 25 starts (11 sub apps)

2015/16: 2 (2)

2016/17: 7 (13)

2017/18: 1 (3)

2018/19: 2 (3)

