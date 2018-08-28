Sunshine and Showers

‘If one comes up we’ll look at it’- Lambert open to further January moves

PUBLISHED: 10:43 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 18 January 2019

Paul Lambert says he is open to making further additions to his squad during the January transfer window.

Lambert has already added six new faces to the Ipswich ranks this month with the latest, midfielder Alan Judge, set to be involved for the first time as the Blues travel to Blackburn tomorrow.

When asked if he might look for further additions, Lambert said: “If one comes up, we think it’s worthwhile and the football club thinks it’s worthwhile pursuing then we’ll look at it.

“We are now a lot stronger than we were. You can never predict anything but those that have come in have given us a bit of presence and we look a bigger side.

“They are here to help us and if we can get the best out of them then great.”

Lambert reiterated that any potential signing would need to show the desire to join Ipswich, despite the club sitting bottom of the Championship.

“Ultimately you talk to them as manager and see if they want to come,” he said. “I was asked a few weeks ago whether the club’s position in the table would make it hard to convince people to come and that can go against you at certain times. It’s up to us to persuade them to come.

“Then the lads that are here want to be here, which is vital to the whole thing.”

The Ipswich boss then praised the backing he has received from owner Marcus Evans this month: “Marcus has been absolutely brilliant with it and we’ve targeted a lot of players over the last few weeks and he’s been great. I’ve got no ill-feeling with Marcus and he’s always been really good.

“We talk a lot and he comes in to see us so there’s no problem there. He’s been great on everything and I don’t want people to think he’s been anything but a really supportive owner for the football club, which it needs.”

