‘It’s not a PR stunt... I felt I owed it to them’ - Lambert on paying for fans’ Blackburn travel

PUBLISHED: 18:41 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:22 19 January 2019

The travelling Ipswich fans high up in the Darwen End stand at Blackburn Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Lambert says his decision to pay for Ipswich Town fans’ travel to Blackburn today was him repaying a debt of thanks for the support he has received since he arrived.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is greeted by Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park. Picture PagepixIpswich Manager Paul Lambert is greeted by Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park. Picture Pagepix

Blues fans travelling on the official supporters’ coach to today’s game were greeted by a personalised letter, signed by the Ipswich boss, informing them he would personally refund the £37 they had spent to travel to the game. The Blues ultimately lost 2-0.

Lambert’s gesture, which saw him spent just under £2,000, comes at the end of a week where he sent an open letter to thank the club’s fans for their support, revealed he will be staying at the club even if they are relegated and the club have reduced ticket prices for the visit of Derby next month.

MORE: Keane too honest and Elder will learn – Lambert reflects on Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers

“That was just a thanks from me to them for all the support we’ve received as staff and a team,” explained Lambert.

“From the first day I walked in the door they’ve been brilliant for me, they really have. The support we get is incredible. It’s not normal this situation where you’re at the bottom of the table and they keep coming and keep that vocal support.

“I don’t think it was too much for me to pay for that. And it’s not a PR stunt, not at all. If that was the case I’d have done it at every club I was at.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers

And if I’d have done that Id have been skint, right enough!

Alan Judge applauds the travelling fans at Blackburn Picture PagepixAlan Judge applauds the travelling fans at Blackburn Picture Pagepix

“It’s the first time I’ve done it, but I felt I owed it to them for the support. It’s a great club that just needs a little bit of help. I’ll give everything I’ve got for them.”

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help Picture: ARCHANT

