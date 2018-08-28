‘The future of the football club’s in really good shape’ - Lambert on young Blues

Flynn Downes has impressed Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

we summ

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andre Dozzell is one of Ipswich Town's talented youngsters. Photo: Steve Waller Andre Dozzell is one of Ipswich Town's talented youngsters. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Lambert believes Ipswich Town’s group of talented young players means the future of the club is in good hands.

Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Jack Lankester have all featured under Lambert’s management while the likes of Tristan Nydam and Luke Woolfenden are currently out on loan.

In an ideal world, Lambert would like more experienced head in his squad but the Ipswich manager believes the likes of Downes, Lankester and Dozzell will benefit greatly from their involvement.

MORE: ‘They tend to play with freedom... there’s only one way they can go’ - Connolly on Ipswich return

Jack Lankester is likely to make his first home start this weekend. Photo: Pagepix Jack Lankester is likely to make his first home start this weekend. Photo: Pagepix

“This club has a right good bunch of players, the young ones,” he said.

“The likes of Andre (Dozzell), Flynn (Downes) and Jack (Lankester) need a bit of time and then there are ones under them as well. Trevoh Chalobah is only 19 but he’s obviously not our player.

“The future of the football club’s in really good shape and those three have been really good. We had two 19 and one 18-year-old on the pitch against a team who have just been relegated (Stoke) and it’s not normal.

MORE: ‘He’s a diamond of a human being’ - Oxford boss wants to sign Ipswich loanee Graham on January 1

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has called upon supporters to keep believing. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has called upon supporters to keep believing. Photo: Steve Waller

“Ideally you would blood them when things are going better and with more experience around them but performance-wise they’ve been very good.

“The more games they play the better they will become and that will be beneficial for this football club because they are on the first rung of the ladder.

“If they keep their feet on the ground and do the right things they will do well.”

Lambert feels the key, both with younger players and experienced heads, is to ensure they are enjoying their football.

“You come in and you sense the club and you sense the feeling of it,” the Blues boss said.

MORE: A board member, a returning winger and one that got away - the many Ipswich links in the Wigan side

“When I first came in there was an apathy and everything was too downbeat, so you have to get people enjoying football.

“There’s no point in that. I don’t see the reason in wanting to be a footballer if you aren’t enjoying what you’re doing.

“You have to have fun, play with freedom and see where it takes you. We’ve done that but have been unfortunate in games where we have been the better side.

“If we keep doing what we’re doing then it will turn and we’ll be better for it.”