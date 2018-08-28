Watch Paul Lambert’s pre-Nottingham Forest press conference LIVE from 9am

Town manager Paul Lambert talks to the media this morning.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media at 9am this morning, ahead of the weekend’s visit to Nottingham Forest.

It’s been a difficult week for Ipswich Town following back-to-back home losses at the hands of West Brom and Bristol City.

Wednesday’s loss to Lee Johnson’s City was particularly hard to taken given the Blues led twice but threw then advantage away as they conceded sloppy goals.

Lambert says his side need to stop crosses from coming into their penalty area if they are to avoid conceding such sloppy goals.

Next up is a visit to Nottingham Forest for another vital game in the fight to stay in the Championship.

The Blues remain six points from safety and are bottom of the Championship.

You can watch Lambert’s pre-match press conference live from 9am