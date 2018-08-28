Sunshine and Showers

Watch Paul Lambert's pre-Sheffield United press conference LIVE from 2pm

PUBLISHED: 11:11 20 December 2018

PUBLISHED: 11:11 20 December 2018

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon at 2pm.

You can watch Lambert’s press conference live from 2pm.

The Blues go into Saturday’s game with the Blades on the back of a morale-boosting victory over Wigan last weekend.

Freddie Sears scored a scruffy goal to win a scruffy game, but it mattered little to those inside Portman Road as they celebrated a first home victory since April.

That narrowed the gap to safety to five points, with Saturday’s game presenting another opportunity to do just that.

The Blades are in the thick of the promotion race, thanks in part to the goals of David McGoldrick, meaning the game at Portman Road will be a tough test of Lambert’s side.

You can watch him preview the game LIVE from 2pm.

