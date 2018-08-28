Partly Cloudy

Watch Paul Lambert’s pre-Accrington Stanley press conference - live from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 11:20 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 03 January 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media today. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert will speak to the media today ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup visit to Accrington Stanley.

The Blues take a break from league action this weekend as they head to Accrington in the FA Cup, looking for their first win in the competition since 2010.

Lambert’s men were beaten 3-2 by Millwall on New Year’s Day, leaving them 10 points adrift of safety with 20 games left to play.

When asked whether breaking from league action would be good for the Blues, captain Luke Chambers said: “Maybe because it gives us a bit more time for the manager to work in the transfer market.

“That gives us an extra week. It’s plain for all to see that if we can get some new faces in the door then things can change very quickly.

“If you win two or three games in a row in this league, the picture changes quickly.”

Lambert will speak to the media from 1pm today, where he will discuss this weekend’s game and all the latest transfer news.

