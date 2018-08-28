‘There’s no blame attached whatsoever’ - Lambert shoulders responsibility as errors lead to QPR loss

Jon Nolan hides his face after his mistake led to QPR taking the lead Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Lambert shouldered the responsibility after individual errors cost his side in Ipswich Town’s 3-0 loss at QPR yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert shouldered the responsibility after individual errors cost his Ipswich Town side in their 3-0 loss at QPR.

The Blues had played their way into an even game prior to the hosts’ first goal, which was presented to them following a sloppy Jon Nolan pass as the midfielder presented the ball to Nahki Wells. The striker’s shot was saved by Dean Gerken but winger Pawel Wszolek was there to turn home the rebound.

Joel Lynch made it 2-0 just four minutes later before Wells scored Rangers’ third in the second half but, while his error changed the course of the game, Lambert put no blame on midfielder Nolan.

“Performance-wise we dominated the play for long spells but the difference was at both ends of the pitch,” Lambert said.

Ellis Harrison loses out in a clash with QPR Captain Toni Leistner Picture Pagepix Ellis Harrison loses out in a clash with QPR Captain Toni Leistner Picture Pagepix

“I don’t think we did enough in the attacking third or defend as strong as we should have done.

“For the first goal we have the ball and are on top of the game. Jon’s tried a pass, which is fine because that’s what I’m asking him to do so there’s no blame attached to him whatsoever.

“The great thing about it is that he kept on trying to take the ball and it takes a big player to do that when you’ve made a big mistake. That’s my problem – I’ll never criticise somebody for trying to get on the ball and there’s not a player alive who doesn’t make a mistake.

“The second goal is a standard free-kick. That’s bog standard really and that shouldn’t have happened.

Trevoh Chalobah tries to stick close to Luke Freeman at QPR. Picture Pagepix Trevoh Chalobah tries to stick close to Luke Freeman at QPR. Picture Pagepix

“Performance-wise, football-wise, we’re playing well but we didn’t do enough in both boxes.”

With the opening of the January transfer window just a few days away, Lambert knows his side need help in the final third.

“Even at 2-0 at the start of the second half, QPR felt we had a way back and sat back, which is testament to us because we’re forcing the issue at 2-0,” the Ipswich boss continued.

“But we never did enough in the final third.

Jack Lankester battles away at Loftus Road Picture Pagepix Jack Lankester battles away at Loftus Road Picture Pagepix

“You need that little bit of devilment in the final third and people to get up to make things happen. I’ll never criticise players for trying to make things happen because you have to try and excite people and get people going.

“I’ve been here a few weeks now and I can’t ask any more from the lads. We just need to be a bit more clinical.”

Wins for Bolton and Millwall mean the gap to safety is now seven points.

“How quickly that can change is incredible,” Lambert said. “There’s a long, long way to go and the beauty is that every team knows it.

Grant Ward twists his leg in a second half challenge and has to go off injured at QPR Picture Pagepix Grant Ward twists his leg in a second half challenge and has to go off injured at QPR Picture Pagepix

“As long as we finish above that line it doesn’t matter where you are.”

On Grant Ward, who left the field on a stretcher, Lambert said: “It’s his knee that’s given him the problem and hopefully it’s not too bad.”