‘It’s up to us to rectify the situation’ – Pennington knows survival hopes can’t be pinned on January signings

Matthew Pennington has been a regular starter since joining Ipswich Town on loan from Everton. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Matthew Pennington says Ipswich Town’s players need to forget about talk of new year recruits and kick-start a survival bid themselves over the coming weeks.

Blues boss Paul Lambert has repeatedly said his squad, which is desperately short on Championship experience, needs ‘a little bit of help’ and that he hopes to sign players early in the January transfer window.

There are still five games to go until then though, starting with today’s game at Stoke City, and Town – who are seven points adrift of safety at the foot of the table – are in danger of falling too far off the pace.

“I guess that (signings) could give us a boost but it’s down to us to rectify the situation and change things,” said Everton loanee defender Pennington.

“Confidence is genuinely high. We feel our performances have improved and I believe the fans see it that way. But to really show what we can do we need to back it up with results.

“The belief that we can survive is still there. The table doesn’t look great at the moment but all we can do is focus on our next game and hopefully get the result that starts our push up.

“I think the gaffer’s been really good in taking the pressure off the boys and he’s taken the shackles off us. He’s told us to go and play his way, and it’s been good.”

“But as players we’re the only ones who can do something about it.”

He continued: “I have to say a big thank-you to the supporters. I can understand their concerns 100 per cent, but we are thankful for the support they’ve been giving us and hopefully we can repay them with a positive result at Stoke.”

Pennington added: “I’ve never regretted the move here because I’ve been playing games and I’ve enjoyed my time here, despite the results. It’s a great club and I’ve been made to feel like part of the family here.

“It would be nice to settle down somewhere. I’m 24 now and I’ve been out on loan five times, so I guess it’s getting to the time now where I need to find a club, settle down and kick on. It could be here but I don’t know.

“It’s up to me to keep performing and playing. I don’t know what’s happening with Everton. I’ve had a phone call or two from them but nothing more than that.”