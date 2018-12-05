Poll

Town fans would rather see Knudsen sold than offered new deal

Jonas Knudsen is out of contract next summer - so should Ipswich Town sell him in January or offer him a new deal? Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans overwhelmingly want to see left back Jonas Knudsen moved on rather than be offered a new deal, according to the results of our poll.

With the Danish international’s future at the club looking uncertain, we asked yesterday whether fans would rather sell him, or – as boss Paul Lambert recently recommended to owner Marcus Evans – give him a new deal.

And of the almost 750 votes cast, 71% say sell Knudsen, rather than secure him for the longer term.

The 26-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, sparked rumours of a move away recently when he revealed he’d be interested in testing the market in January, given there had been no movement from Town on a new deal. He admitted that Middlesbrough and Stoke has both been in contact in the summer.

And then yesterday Danish newspaper BT Sport’s podcast revealed that the Danish Superliga top two, FC Copenhagen and FC Midtylland, are both considering a swoop for the international.

The former are said to have already made contact with Kundsen’s agent, but would need to move a player on first before committing to a bid for Knudsen.

New boss Lambert revealed last month that he’s recommended to owner Marcus Evans that Knudsen be offered a new deal, and the player himself said last week that he’s happy at Town and will give his all for the club.

Knudsen joined the Blues from his local side Esbjerg fB in the summer of 2015 for a fee of £300,000. He has made 144 starts and two sub appearances, scoring four times.