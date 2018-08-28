Partly Cloudy

Portsmouth showing interest in Ipswich striker Harrison on deadline day

PUBLISHED: 10:10 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 31 January 2019

Ellis Harrison is a target of Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ellis Harrison is a target of Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Â© Copyright Stephen Waller

Portsmouth are showing transfer deadline day interest in Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison.

The League One promotion chasers are in the market for a striker before this evening’s 11pm deadline, having already completed the signing of former Ipswich target Omar Bogle this week.

The Fratton Park club are also looking at James Vaughan of Wigan according to The News, who is also interesting Oxford United.

It’s understood Vaughan is Portsmouth’s leading target, but they have previously shown interest in Harrison and could look to make a loan move if they are unable to secure a deal for the former Everton player.

It’s understood, though, that the Blues are unlikely to sanction the departure of the striker given loan acquisitions Collin Quaner and Will Keane are still short of match fitness due to the fact they played little football prior to joining Ipswich.

Harrison’s Ipswich career has been hit by injuries, most notably the ankle ligament problem suffered in September, but he’s impressed whenever he’s been on the field.

The Welshman has scored once in 14 appearances for the Blues.

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

