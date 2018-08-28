Overcast

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues look to continue good run with Boxing Day trip to QPR

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 December 2018

Ipswich Town take on QPR this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town are in Boxing Day action against Queens Park Rangers this afternoon. (Kick-off 3pm)

The Blues have taken four points from their last two games, backing up the 1-0 victory over Wigan with a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Saturday.

Now it’s a visit to QPR, where they will face a side who beat them 2-0 at Portman Road in October, in a game which spelt the beginning of the end for Paul Hurst’s Ipswich reign.

“QPR came here a few weeks ago and turned us over pretty easily,” said Lambert. “Our job is to go and try and do the same over there.”

Asked if he watched back that QPR defeat prior to taking the Town job, Lambert said: “I didn’t have to. I watched the Middlesbrough one (2-0 home defeat) and that was more than enough when I saw that back. As I said before, it was absolute apathy here.

“In the stadium now, people get excited. We are getting backsides off seats. The atmosphere is brilliant in this end over here (Sir Bobby Robson Stand). I’d pay myself to go and stand in there..

“But when I watched the Middlesbrough game I could understand why people weren’t turning up because there was nothing there.”

He continued: “I don’t think anybody can not argue that, in the short time we’ve been here, it’s become a totally different team even though it’s the same group of lads. You can’t always hide behind the manager. They have to look at themselves as well. It wasn’t just the manager’s fault.

“What they’ve given me in the last six weeks or so has been absolutely brilliant. They’ve been a credit to themselves.”

