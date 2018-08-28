Video

‘I am looking forward to scoring goals’ – assurance of striker role attracted Quaner to Ipswich

New Town signing Collin Quaner speaks to media ahead of the Rotherham game. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Collin Quaner is confident he will score goals for Ipswich Town after being given assurances by manager Paul Lambert he will be utilised as a central striker.

Ipswich Town have signed forward Collin Quaner from Huddersfield on loan until the end of the season. Picture: ITFC Ipswich Town have signed forward Collin Quaner from Huddersfield on loan until the end of the season. Picture: ITFC

The 6ft 3in German has scored just two goals in 55 games for Huddersfield Town, but almost half of those appearances came as a substitute and he has primarily operated as a winger.

Town beat fellow Championship relegation-battlers Rotherham to this loan deal, with the 27-year-old explaining said: “I am a person who trusts their gut. For me it was important to meet him (Lambert) face to face and hear his plans.

“I was looking to play up top again as a number nine and this was also his plan. This is why it suited.

“I scored a lot of goals for Union Berlin playing up top in the centre and that was supposed to be my position when I went to Huddersfield.

“But we had some injuries and the coach, David Wagner, knew I could also play wide as well and switched me out to the right. I did a good job and this is why I had the most games on the wing.

Collin Quaner (centre) helped Huddersfield Town get promoted to the Premier League. Photo: PA Collin Quaner (centre) helped Huddersfield Town get promoted to the Premier League. Photo: PA

“But I definitely believe my best position is through the middle. If I think about my past, everywhere I’ve scored goals and had my best games was when I played up top. With my ability and the way I play it is my best position.

“I am athletic. I like to work and I like to run. I’m fast and powerful and pretty much straightforward. This is what I will try to bring to the Ipswich team.”

When asked if he felt he could score the goals to fire Ipswich Town away from the bottom of the Championship table, Quaner did not hesitate when replying ‘definitely’.

He added: “For me, personally, it is not pressure but excitement. I am looking forward to scoring goals and having a great time here at Ipswich.

“It didn’t matter to me about the position in the league. For me it’s important if I see a vision and I had a very good feeling about Ipswich. I see this as a great opportunity to do something special.

“The way the gaffer wants to play is the way I think we should play – being aggressive, being on the front foot, making pressure and bringing the defence behind us.”

Collin Quaner is contracted to Huddersfield Town until 2020. Photo: PA Collin Quaner is contracted to Huddersfield Town until 2020. Photo: PA

Quaner has made just two sub appearances for the Premier League’s rock-bottom side this season and still has another year left on his contract beyond this campaign.

“My time there has been a very special time in my career – the best time of my career so far,” said Quaner.

“We went up from the Championship to the Premier League and, like I’ve said before, I have many great, great memories that I will never forget. I am very thankful for my time at Huddersfield.

“I wouldn’t say anything is finished for me there. I don’t look to the future, I just look at where I’m at now. This is my chapter now, this is my challenge.

“I have one year left at Huddersfield. We’ll see what happens in the summer. It just makes sense for me to be fully focussed on Ipswich.”