QPR 3-0 Ipswich Town: Blues well-beaten on Boxing Day as mistakes prove costly

Ellis Harrison with a first half headed effort on goal at QPR

Mistakes proved costly once again as Ipswich Town fell to a 3-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers this afternoon.

Jon Nolan battles with QPR's Massimo Luongo at Loftus Road

The Blues were well in the game for the opening 30 minutes before Jon Nolan gifted possession to Nahki Wells, allowing the Bermudan to fire off a shot which was ultimately turned home by Pawel Wszolek after Dean Gerken kept out the first effort.

Four minutes later the home lead was doubled, as Joel Lynch headed home, and from that point the game was up.

The Blues kept playing and created bright openings, but never really looked like finding the Rangers net before Wells netted the third goal which well and truly ended the game as a contest.

Wins for Bolton and Millwall, in relegation six-pointers with Rotherham and Reading no less, mean the gap to safety has swelled to seven points heading into the final game of 2018.

Ellis Harrison with a first half effort on goal at QPR

Lambert made two changes to his side for this game, with Grant Ward and Flynn Downes coming in for Gwion Edwards and Andre Dozzell, and after taking a few minutes to settle into the game the Blues began to play.

The Blues were moving the ball around well, creating space and opportunities for Ellis Harrison in the final third and were able to get in behind the Rangers line on a number of occasions without overly testing Joe Lumley.

But they were halted in their tracks by the opening goal as Nolan’s sloppy pass gifted possession to Nahki Wells and, while his shot was saved by Dean Gerken, Wszolek was there to turn home the rebound.

Four minutes later it was 2-0 as Joel Lynch towered above Matthew Pennington to head home past the Ipswich goalkeeper.

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day

It was a long way back for Ipswich as they went in at the break two down, before Ward was replaced by Lankester, but the visitors struggled to find a spark.

Any route back was extinguished when Wells found the bottom corner for Rangers’ third, leaving Town to lick their wounds ahead of Saturday’s visit to Middlesbrough.

QPR: Lumley, Furlong, Leistner, Lynch, Bidwell; Scowen, Luongo; Wszolek, Eze (Chair 70), Freeman (Osayi-Samuel 88), Wells (Oteh 84)

Subs: Ingram, Hall, Cousins, Smith

Ipswich Town: Gerken; Spence, Chambers, Pennington, Knudsen; Downes, Chalobah, Nolan (Roberts 70); Ward (Lankester 63), Sears, Harrison

Subs: Bialkowski; Kenlock, Dozzell, Edwards, Jackson

Att: 14,584 (1,288)